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Home / Markets / News / Developments in West Asia, oil prices likely to steer markets this week

Developments in West Asia, oil prices likely to steer markets this week

The trading week may begin on a cautious note following a sharp decline in the US markets over the weekend

BSE, Stock Markets

Progress of monsoon and inflation data announcement will also be important factors to watch out for.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Stock market this week will track simmering tensions in West Asia, its impact on crude oil prices, and trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.

The trading week may begin on a cautious note following a sharp decline in the US markets over the weekend, an expert said.

Besides, progress of monsoon and inflation data announcement will also be important factors to watch out for.

"This week will be driven by key inflation, and global macroeconomic data releases. In India, investors will closely track inflation data for May, scheduled for release on June 12, along with foreign exchange reserves data on the same day.

 

"Globally, developments around the US-Iran negotiations and their implications for crude oil prices, currency movements, and overall risk sentiment will remain in focus," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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US markets ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 4.18 per cent. The S&P 500 dived 2.64 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.35 per cent.

"The week ahead is likely to begin on a cautious note following a sharp decline in global markets, particularly AI-related technology stocks. On the positive side, domestic markets have some supportive factors in the form of resilient GDP growth, strength in the rupee following the RBI policy announcement, and a meaningful decline in crude oil prices," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Developments on the US-Iran front remain highly fluid and continue to generate volatility in global markets, he said.

"This week will also be data-heavy, with several important macroeconomic releases from both the US and China. Among them, the US inflation data scheduled for Wednesday will be particularly critical, as it could significantly influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's future policy path and set the tone for global markets," Meena added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 532.4 points, or 0.71 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 181.05 points, or 0.76 per cent.

"The Nasdaq fell 4 per cent, marking its worst single-day decline since April 2025, as investors aggressively reduced exposure to semiconductor and technology stocks. Given the significant weight of IT in Indian indices, this weakness could spill over into domestic markets and keep sentiment under pressure during the early part of the week," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Globally, the key event to watch will be the US CPI inflation data, he said, adding that a softer-than-expected reading could revive hopes of future Federal Reserve rate cuts and improve risk appetite across global markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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