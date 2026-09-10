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Home / Markets / News / Dilip Buildcon gains 12% on Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project win

Dilip Buildcon gains 12% on Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project win

The company received an LoI for the grant of authorisation to lay, build, operate or expand an LPG pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Dilip Buildcon gains 12% on Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project win

Dilip Buildcon gains 12% on Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project win

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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Dilip Buildcon Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 12 per cent on Thursday after the company successfully bid and received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the grant of authorisation to lay, build, operate or expand an LPG pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
 
As of 09:29 AM, the company’s share price was trading 7.24 per cent higher at ₹421.40 apiece, meanwhile Nifty 50 was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 23,437.70. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 11.7 per cent at ₹439.70
 
The company, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said, “Dilip Buildcon Limited has been selected as the successful bidder for securing LOI for Grant of Authorisation for Laying, Building, Operating or Expanding Petroleum and Petroleum Product (LPG) Pipeline from Paradip, Odisha to Raipur, Chhattisgarh”. 
 
 
The company noted that the Project entails the grant of an exclusive license by PNGRB to act as the authorised entity for the development of “pipeline” infrastructure for the transportation of LPG, including financing, construction, and operation of the same, and to levy and collect tariff for the transportation of LPG up to the designated delivery point for an operation period of 25 years after a construction period of 3 years.
 
The company will undertake the design, finance, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed LPG pipeline infrastructure, subject to applicable approvals, authorisations and regulatory requirements of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. 

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“The proposed pipeline infrastructure will facilitate the transportation of LPG to the bottling plants of various Oil Marketing Companies, thereby intending to replace the existing road-based transportation of LPG through tankers and enhancing road safety,” the company said in the filing. 
 
The pipeline is proposed to be operated also as a Common Carrier, in accordance with the applicable PNGRB framework, with eligible OMCs/users accessing the pipeline capacity. 
 
The Project will generate revenue through the applicable Petroleum and Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation Tariff for transportation of LPG through the pipeline, the company said. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market noted that DBL opened with a significant gap-up following an LoI worth ₹1,800 crore for the Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project. Technically, DBL has been hovering in a consolidation range (380–475 spot levels) for more than 9 months. "Within this range, we suggest that traders add long positions near the lower band and book profits near the upper band, with a strict stop-loss (SL) on a closing basis below 370. A break on either side of this range is essential for a sustainable move in that direction," he said.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
    

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Topics : Dilip Buildcon stock Dilip Buildcon Markets Stock Market Today Nifty 50 The Smart Investor

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:35 AM IST