Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, 21 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Shares of Asian Paints, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and 17 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. These companies have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders.  
 
According to data available on the BSE, Asian Paints and ONGC will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, having announced interim dividends of Rs 4.25 and Rs 6 per share, respectively. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Cochin Shipyard have declared interim dividends of Rs 95 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.  
 
 
Additionally, MRF and Gujarat Pipavav Port will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow, with dividend announcements of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively.    Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024:   
Company Ex-date Corporate Actions Record date
A.K.Capital Services 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 12 20/11/24
Akzo Nobel India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 70 20/11/24
Ashok Leyland 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 19/11/24
Asian Paints 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.25 19/11/24
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals . 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 19/11/24
Cochin Shipyard 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 20/11/24
Esab India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 20/11/24
Great Eastern Shipping Co 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.20 20/11/24
Gujarat Pipavav Port 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 19/11/24
MRF 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19/11/24
Info Edge (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 20/11/24
Navneet Education 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 20/11/24
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 19/11/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 95 -
Ppap Automotive Limited 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 20/11/24
Precision Wires India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.35 20/11/24
R Systems International 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 19/11/24
Safari Industries (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 19/11/24
SAKSOFT 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.40 20/11/24
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 19/11/24
Transcorp International 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.30 20/11/24
Vaibhav Global 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 20/11/24
 
Meanwhile, CFF Fluid Control, Emami, Manappuram Finance, and Sundaram Fasteners are in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, CFF Fluid Control and Emami have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.50 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, while Manappuram Finance and Sundaram Fasteners have announced interim payouts of Rs 1 and Rs 3 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.  
 
The ex-dividend date and record date are critical for investors aiming to earn dividend income. The ex-date marks the day when a stock trades without the entitlement to a dividend. To qualify for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalize the list of dividend recipients based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

