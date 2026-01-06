Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dollar dips for second day as Venezuela concerns give way to optimism

Dollar dips for second day as Venezuela concerns give way to optimism

The impact of the shock US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend was short-lived across most asset classes with stocks around the world trading at record highs

Image

Reuters SINGAPORE/LONDON, Jan 6
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US dollar ticked lower for a second day against major peers on Tuesday, as market jitters from US military ‍action in Venezuela eased and stocks ​rallied around the world, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The euro was up marginally at $1.1729, the pound was 0.1% higher at $1.3552 while the dollar was also a touch softer against the Japanese yen at 156.37 yen.

"A little over 48 hours after the US military operation in Venezuela, there are few marks left in the currency market. Early Monday's flight into dollar safety proved very short-lived," ​said Francesco Pesole, FX analyst at ING.

 

The impact of the shock US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend was short-lived across most asset classes with stocks around the world trading at record highs.

That also had ripple effects in currency markets.

Also Read

Venezuela

Venezuela needs $183 bn till 2040 to boost crude oil output to 3 mbpd

Maduro calls himself a 'prisoner of war', not 'defendant' in US court

Maduro calls himself a 'prisoner of war', not 'defendant' in US court

juan carlos marsan aguilera

India vital for global balance, unity needed to counter US: Cuban envoy

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's IBC Index zooms 16%, hits 52-week high following US attack

Housing in Nuuk, Greenland

Trump's Greenland logic spells trouble for Europe, threatens Nato unity

"The good performance of equities yesterday, despite geopolitical risk, was, in our view, the primary driver of the unwinding of earlier dollar gains," Pesole added.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six currencies, was last trading at 98.25, down 0.1% and extending losses after snapping a four-day winning streak on Monday.

AUSSIE, KIWI OUTPERFORM

Currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar that are sensitive to global investor sentiment and often move in line with stocks have been outperforming.

The Aussie dollar hit an over one-year high of $0.6739 and ??the kiwi was up 0.13% at $0.5797.

Also in the mix was soft Monday US data showing manufacturing activity contracted more than expected ‌in December and fell to a 14-month low.

And ​the dollar was further pressured on Monday by dovish comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, a voter on the central bank's rate-setting committee this year, who told CNBC ??he sees a risk that the jobless rate could "pop" higher.

Expectations of policy easing edged up after his remarks, ??though Fed ‍funds futures are still pricing around an 80% chance that interest rates will remain on hold at the US central bank's next meeting on January 27 to 28, according to the CME ‍Group's ‌FedWatch tool.

Against the ​Chinese yuan trading offshore in Hong Kong, the US dollar was ‍last down marginally at 6.983 yuan.

The only major currency against which the dollar was marginally stronger ‍was ‍the Swiss franc. The ‌dollar was last up 0.08% on the franc at 0.7922.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock Market Close: Nifty below 26,200; Sensex down 376 pts; RIL drops 4%, Trent 9%; SMIDs slide

Oil and gas stocks decline on January 6, 2025

Nifty Oil & Gas index drops over 2% as RIL, BPCL, HPCL shares weigh

HDFC Bank share price today

HDFC Bank down 5% in 2 days, falls below 200-DMA: analysts decode strategy

Metals and Mining

Nifty Metal index soars 15% in 1 mth; what's driving Hindalco, Nalco today?

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

ITC tanks 15% in 4 days, hits 33-month low after tax hike on cigarettes

Topics : Dollar US Dollar Venezuela International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon