EPL shares gain after ₹11.4 crore investment in Thai unit to aid expansion

Shares of EPL Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after it made an investment of ₹11.4 crore in its Thailand unit, EPL Packaging (Thailand) Co., which is involved in the manufacturing and trading of laminated tubes.
The packaging company's stock rose as much as 2.73 per cent during the day to ₹244.9 apiece. The counter pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹243 apiece, compared to a 0.55 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:02 PM.
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday and have risen over 28 per cent from its recent lows in April. The scrip has fallen 6.5 per cent so far this year, compared to a 4.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50. EPL has a market capitalisation of ₹7,759.12 crore, according to BSE data.
EPL invests ₹11.4 crore in Thai unit for expansion
EPL has invested an additional 43,000,000 Thai Baht (approximately ₹11.4 crore) in its wholly-owned Thai subsidiary, EPL (Thailand), as of June 4, 2025. The investment follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in India and Thailand, it said in an exchange filing.
EPTL, which operates in the manufacturing and trading of laminated tubes, was established to pursue growth opportunities in Thailand. The latest capital infusion is part of EPL’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, the company said.
The total amount invested by EPL, including earlier contributions, covers 100 per cent of the payment required for the subscription of 5,74,200 shares of EPTL, each with a face value of 100 Thai Baht. Simultaneously, Lamitube Technologies Ltd (LTL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of EPL, also invested the full amount required to subscribe to 5,800 shares of EPTL, the statement said.
As a result, EPTL continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of EPL, with 99 per cent of the shareholding held by the parent company and the remaining 1 per cent held by LTL. The formalities related to this investment are expected to be completed by July 15, 2025, the statement added.
About EPL
EPL is the largest global speciality packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space. Employing over 3,500 people representing over 25 different nationalities, EPL functions in eleven countries through 21 manufacturing facilities, and is continuing to grow every year.