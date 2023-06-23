Derivative StrategyBEAR SPREAD Strategy on AB CAPITALBuy Aditya Birla Capital (29-JUNE Expiry) 170 PUT at Rs 2.45 & simultaneously sell 165 PUT at Rs 0.95Lot Size 5,400Cost of the strategy Rs 1.5 (Rs 8,100 per strategy)Maximum profit Rs 18,900; If AB CAPITAL closes at or below Rs 165 on 29-June expiry.Breakeven Point Rs 168.5Approx margin required Rs 32,400Rationale:We have seen short build up in Aditya Birla Capital Futures, where we have seen 21 per cent rise in Open Interest (Prov) with Aditya Birla Capital falling by 5 per cent. Stock price has given bearish breakout on the daily chart where it closes at lowest level since 06-June. Short term trend of the AB Capital turned weak as it has closed below its 5- and 11-day EMA. RSI Oscillator(11) has formed negative divergence on the daily chart.Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.