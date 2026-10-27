Finolex Cables, TD Power among 3 technical stock ideas by Geojit
Stocks to buy: Anand James of Geojit Investments flags the formation of a 'Morning Star' pattern on TD Power stock chart near this support, strengthening the possibility of a near-term reversal.
Anand James Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. TDPOWERSYS (LTP: ₹688) View: Buy Target: ₹750 SL: ₹660 TD Power Systems remains in a broader uptrend and has been moving within a rising channel since March. The recent correction brought the stock close to the channel support around ₹600, from where a sharp recovery is now underway. The formation of a Morning Star pattern near this support strengthens the possibility of a near-term reversal. The P&F chart shows a sharp correction towards the rising support line near ₹600-640. Holding this zone keeps the broader bullish structure intact, with recovery potential towards previous congestion levels. Momentum is also showing early improvement. The RSI is recovering from near-oversold levels, while the MACD histogram is showing signs of selling exhaustion, suggesting downside momentum is fading. The rebound from a well-established channel support keeps the larger bullish structure intact and could pave the way for a recovery towards ₹750-770 region over the next few weeks. The positive setup remains valid above ₹660. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates FINCABLES (LTP: ₹1,144) View: Buy Target: ₹1,310 SL: ₹1,090 Finolex Cables is showing early signs of a recovery after heavy selling in October pushed the stock into the broad 1000-1200 support zone. Price action is now attempting a pullback after spending recent weeks under pressure. Both RSI and MACD reflect deeply stretched conditions, while the MACD histogram has begun printing shorter negative bars, suggesting that selling momentum is gradually easing. A bullish Harami formation on the daily chart further signals rejection of lower levels and strengthens the possibility of a reversal. The P&F chart shows a sharp O-column decline towards ₹1,100, testing an important rising support zone. Holding this area could trigger a bullish reversal, though confirmation requires a fresh X-column recovery. With the stock stabilising around a major support area, the risk-reward appears favourable for a recovery trade. Sustaining above ₹1,090 could allow FINCABLES to move towards ₹1,310 over the next few weeks. CHOLAFIN (LTP: ₹1,447) View: Buy Target: ₹1,520-1,560 SL: ₹1,389 CHOLAFIN's longer-term uptrend remains intact, with the stock trading within a broad rising channel since 2025. The recent correction has brought price towards the lower end of this channel around ₹1,400, where buying interest appears to be emerging. A Doji candle near this support reflects indecision after the sharp decline and raises the possibility of a reversal. The P&F chart shows a sharp correction towards the lower boundary of its long-term rising channel near ₹1,450. Holding this support could trigger a reversal towards previous congestion zones. Momentum has become stretched, with the weekly RSI approaching 30, suggesting the stock is nearing oversold territory. With price testing a key channel support and downside momentum looking extended, the setup favours a recovery over the next few weeks. Holding above ₹1,389-1,360 (200-WMA) could pave the way for a rebound towards ₹1,520-1,560. Click here for analyst disclaimer.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies TD Power Systems Finolex Cables Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Stock ideas technical analysis
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 7:57 AM IST