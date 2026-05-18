Fintech stocks underperform: What's behind the massive valuation reset?

In the calendar year 2026 so far, Indian equity markets have witnessed a broad valuation recalibration. While the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 11.60 per cent and the Nifty 500 has shed 6.68 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as of May 13, the domestic fintech sector has witnessed a severe underperformance.

According to data from Ace Equity, smaller and mid-sized fintech players like MOS Utility and Pine Labs have plunged around 70 per cent and 47.6 per cent, respectively. Apart from Billionbrains Garage Ventures , which bucked the trend to surge 17.11 per cent, the vast majority of the digital financial ecosystem is heavily in the red.

On a year-to-date basis, Mobikwik and AvenuesAI significantly underperformed the benchmark with declines of over 18 per cent each, while PB Fintech displayed relative resilience, slipping 11.57 per cent in line with the Nifty50.

Shift to profitability and regulatory headwinds

According to analysts, this correction reflects a structural reset in valuation expectations. During the recent liquidity boom, market multiples were aggressively driven by metrics like Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and user acquisition. However, the market narrative has shifted decisively toward cash-flow sustainability, governance, and operating leverage.

The primary trigger for this massive derating remains the intensifying regulatory environment. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) strict enforcement of operational discipline across KYC compliance, digital lending, and merchant onboarding has turned compliance from a peripheral expense into a core operating cost.

As per data, MOS Utility’s consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compressed from 75.87 in September 2024 to 26.76 by May 2026. Similarly, market leader PB Fintech saw its sky-high multiple scale down from 352.7 to 113.01, while AvenuesAI saw its P/E nearly halve from 37.81 to 19.82 over the same period, highlighting the market's aggressive cutting of premium valuations.

Avinash Gorakshakar, independent market expert, noted that the severe YTD underperformance is largely due to stringent RBI regulations, a sharp drop in sector deals, and the ground reality of lower earnings accretion. He added that the RBI's elimination of default loss guarantees (DLG) from expected credit loss calculations has directly affected operating margins, forcing industry-wide consolidation as compliance costs climb.

Sourav Choudhary, managing director at Raghunath Capital, added that repeated regulatory interventions have structurally altered investor perception of the sector.

"Markets are now assigning a higher risk premium to fintech businesses that operate in highly regulated segments such as payments, lending, and wallet infrastructure. The concern is no longer just about growth, but about the sustainability and predictability of that growth under an evolving regulatory framework," he said.

FII outflows cloud large-cap resiliency

Larger platforms like PB Fintech (-11.57 per cent) and One97 Communications (-15.78 per cent) have closely tracked or slightly underperformed the Nifty 50, displaying far better resilience than sub-scale players.

Abhishek Mishra, founding partner of SKG Investment and Advisors, attributed part of this systemic pressure to persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows since September 2024. Mishra noted that over six uninterrupted quarters, foreign ownership in PB Fintech dropped from 49.70 per cent to 39.94 per cent, while Paytm saw a decline from 55.53 per cent to 49.40 per cent.

"Any intensification of foreign outflows, driven by emerging markets risk-off, rupee weakness, or global liquidity tightening, could overwhelm DII absorption and translate into meaningful downside. This overhang remains the key structural risk to near-term price stability for both names," he said.

Outlook for fintech players

Analysts suggest that the era of a broad-based, sector-wide digital rally is over, giving way to selective accumulation.

For the long-term outlook, Gorakshakar believes this steep correction presents a good long-term opportunity. However, investors need to be highly selective, filtering stocks strictly on a case-by-case basis and staying invested for the long term.

In addition, Mishra noted that future upside across the sector will depend less on user growth metrics and more on return on equity (ROE) expansion, compliance credibility, and free cash flow consistency.

Choudhary maintains a cautious stance on smaller counters, warning that the sharp fall should not automatically be interpreted as value emergence. He expects institutional investors to remain selective, favouring larger, well-capitalised platforms over speculative or sub-scale fintech models until there is greater clarity on earnings durability. ====================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.