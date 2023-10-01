close
From organic farming to health care, startups shine on celebrity money

Some investments by celebs in 2023

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attend the 95th Academy Awards, in Los Angeles

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone has invested an undisclosed amount in specialty coffee company Blue Tokai, it was announced earlier in September. Padukone, through her venture firm Ka Enterprises, has been a regular supporter of Indian startups. So are a range of Indian celebrities: From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to TV actor and presenter Gaurav Kapur. In 2021, celebrities invested more than $600 million: It was a bumper year. Startups in organic farming and health care are their favourites, according to Tracxn. 

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

