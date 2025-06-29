Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Front-loaded, then flat: JPMorgan Index fails to sustain FAR bond inflows

Front-loaded, then flat: JPMorgan Index fails to sustain FAR bond inflows

When JPMorgan announced in September 2023 that Indian bonds would be phased into the index starting June 28, 2024

Although some front-loading did occur in anticipation of formal inclusion with foreign investors increasing their holdings, this momentum did not sustain. | Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign inflows into India’s Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government bonds following the phased entry into JPMorgan’s GBI-EM index have fallen well short of projections so far.
 
When JPMorgan announced in September 2023 that Indian bonds would be phased into the index starting June 28, 2024, and reaching the full 10 per cent weighting by March 31, 2025, at 1 per cent per month, analysts predicted passive inflows of $20 billion - $25 billion, with bullish scenarios extending up to $30 billion, including active repositioning.
 
However, between June 2024 and March 2025, total foreign purchases under the FAR route had reached just ₹1.09 trillion, which is
