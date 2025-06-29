Front-loaded, then flat: JPMorgan Index fails to sustain FAR bond inflows

Foreign inflows into India’s Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government bonds following the phased entry into JPMorgan’s GBI-EM index have fallen well short of projections so far.

When JPMorgan announced in September 2023 that Indian bonds would be phased into the index starting June 28, 2024, and reaching the full 10 per cent weighting by March 31, 2025, at 1 per cent per month, analysts predicted passive inflows of $20 billion - $25 billion, with bullish scenarios extending up to $30 billion, including active repositioning.

However, between June 2024 and March 2025, total foreign purchases under the FAR route had reached just ₹1.09 trillion, which is