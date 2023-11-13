Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs loads up on Indian markets: Upgrades to 'overweight'

Brokerage cites strong economic growth prospects, steady domestic mutual fund inflows, and a potential supply-chain shift from China

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs has become the latest foreign brokerage to upgrade the Indian markets. The US-based brokerage has recommended an ‘overweight’ (OW) stance on domestic equities, citing high earnings growth.

“We believe India has the best structural growth prospects in the region and offers mid-teens earnings growth over the next two years. The market has delivered the best long-term return compound annual growth rate of any regional index and offers a wide array of alpha-generating themes, including Make-in-India, largecap compounders, and midcap multibaggers,” Goldman Sachs has said in a note.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thailand is the other market Goldman Sachs has upgraded to OW. Meanwhile, it has lowered its stance on China (Hong Kong-listed shares) to ‘middleweight’ and Hong Kong to ‘underweight’. Japan, South Korea, and China (locally listed shares) continue to remain OW in its portfolio.

Goldman Sachs says India’s valuations have moderated as corporate earnings growth has been higher than the gains made by the benchmark indices this year.

“The market has rerated to elevated valuation levels, but valuations are now less extended after the moderate 4 per cent year-to-date return while earnings have grown 17 per cent. We upgrade to ‘overweight’ to emphasise the market’s strategic appeal, particularly given its largely domestically driven growth,” said the brokerage in a note.

“Near-term, uncertainty around state and general elections (in second quarter of 2024) may increase volatility, but this can be hedged inexpensively,” the note added.

Goldman Sachs has also underscored the strong domestic flows offsetting overseas selloff.

“In India, domestic buying has offset periods of concentrated foreign selling, with nearly $2 billion monthly mutual fund inflows into systematic investment plans, a noteworthy source of added demand,” the note said.

On software exporters, the brokerage says the outlook “remains weak with low visibility of recovery next year”.

Over the past four to six weeks, global brokerages such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, and Nomura have recommended higher exposure to domestic equities.

 

Also Read

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

India may be world's 2nd-largest economy by 2075, says Goldman Sachs

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

High on cash, MFs can support market in near term, says Goldman Sachs

Markets reverse Muhurat day gains, heavyweights drag down benchmark indices

Elections to disrupt India stocks calm in 2024, says Morgan Stanley

India's outward FDI falls 12.14% to $1.88 bn in October: RBI data

This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

Topics : Goldman Sachs Indian markets China Markets

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon