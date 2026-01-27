Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Granules India share price rises over 4% as Q3 net profit increases 28%

The scrip gained as much as 4.32 per cent to ₹589.40, the highest level since January 19 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Granules India share price rose on Tuesday as third-quarter net profit increased

Granules India share price rose on Tuesday as third-quarter net profit increased | Image: X/@GranulesIndia

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Granules India share price today

Granules India's share price rose in Tuesday's session as the company reported an increase in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip gained as much as 4.32 per cent to ₹589.40, the highest level since January 19 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
Granules India saw 1.4 million shares change hands on the NSE so far. As of 12:35 PM, Granules India stock pared some gains to trade 1.89 per cent higher at ₹575.55, as against a 0.21 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.  
In the last 12 months, Granules India gained 5.99 per cent, as compared to a 10 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹14,006.84 crore.
 

Why did Granules India share price rise today?

Granules India saw some increase in buying interest as the company reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the December quarter. The net profit was at ₹150.2 crore versus ₹117.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago 

Granules India reported that its total income increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,387.9 crore in Q3FY26, from ₹1,138 crore, according to an exchange filing.
 
During the third quarter,  the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 34 per cent to ₹230.3 crore from ₹308.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
   
During the third quarter,  the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 34 per cent to ₹230.3 crore from ₹308.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
   
The finished dosage segment in North America and Europe drove the growth in the pharmaceutical company's revenue, Granules India said in the Investors' Presentation. The better product mix in the segment also helped the gross margin expansion of 216 basis points Y-o-Y. The share of finished dosages continues to grow across the quarters, Granules India said.

Technical view: Granules holding above long-term, short-term averages

 
Granules is holding strong above its long-term as well as short-term moving averages despite the weak broader market. The formation of higher-highs and higher-lows is another sign of strength in the ongoing upmove, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market. 
 
Current chart structure points toward a buy on dips trading approach, provided it continues to trade above ₹530 levels on a closing basis. Conversely, the ₹620-₹630 zone will act as immediate resistance on the higher side, he added.   
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised
 

