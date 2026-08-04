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Home / Markets / News / Greaves Cotton share price tumbles 14% after Q1 results

Greaves Cotton share price tumbles 14% after Q1 results

The firm's consolidated revenue for Q1FY27 stood at ₹974 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y, meanwhile Ebitda stood at ₹56 crore.

Greaves Cotton share price tumbles 14% after Q1 results

Greaves Cotton share price tumbles 14% after Q1 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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Greaves Cotton Ltd.’s share price came under pressure on Tuesday as the stock fell over 14 per cent intraday after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.
 
As of 02:51 PM, the company’s share price was trading 14.05 per cent lower at ₹199 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 1.23 per cent lower at 24,468.45. 
 
The firm’s consolidated revenue for Q1FY27 stood at ₹974 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y, meanwhile Ebitda stood at ₹56 crore. The company’s operating profit before tax stood at ₹27 crore.
 
The company, in an exchnage filing, said that Energy Solutions continued its growth momentum during the quarter, delivering revenue growth of 21 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by demand across infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial applications.
 
 
 The company added that Mobility Solutions business delivered 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth. Meanwhile, automotive engines recorded growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Engineered Components business grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y,

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Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that, following a sharp upward move from ₹172 to ₹763 in a short span of just seven months, United Foodbrands Ltd (UFBL) is going through a consolidation phase (in the ₹615–₹763 range). Consolidation following such a vertical rise points toward stability around the current market price. A break on either side of this consolidation range could lead to its next short-term directional move in that direction. “However, weak volume distribution remains a major cause for concern from a technical perspective,” he added.
 

Greaves Cotton stock movement

 
Greaves Cotton’s stock has given a mixed performance across multiple timeframes. Over the past week, the stock has fallen 16.2 per cent, compared with a 2.14 per cent rise in the Nifty total market cap. In the last month, it has declined 11.7 per cent.
 
Over longer periods, the stock has risen 3.51 per cent so far in 2026, while the Nifty total market cap has declined 0.74 per cent. Over the past one year, Greaves Cotton has slipped 6.7 per cent versus a 3.46 per cent gain for Nifty total market cap. However, its three-year and five-year returns came at 41.8 per cent and 26.3 per cent, respectively.
 
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:09 PM IST