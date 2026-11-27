HEG Limited, an LNJ Bhilwara Group company, on Friday listed its equity shares independently on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), following the demerger of its graphite electrode business, as it plans to invest ₹650 crore to expand manufacturing capacity at its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company will increase its annual graphite electrode manufacturing capacity from 100,000 tonnes to 115,000 tonnes, with production from the expanded facility targeted to begin in the first quarter of calendar year 2028.

The board has approved the brownfield expansion, which will build on existing infrastructure at less than half the capital intensity of setting up a greenfield plant, the company said in a statement.

Under the arrangement, shareholders of HEG Advanced Materials Limited (formerly HEG Limited) whose names appeared on the register as of September 7, 2026, received one fully paid-up equity share of HEG Limited (formerly HEG Graphite Limited), with a face value of ₹2, for every share of the same face value held in the erstwhile company.

HEG operates the world's largest single-site ultra-high-power (UHP) graphite electrode manufacturing facility at Mandideep, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes. It exports around 65-70 per cent of its production to more than 35 countries and supplies several leading global steelmakers.

"Today HEG Limited begins trading as an independently listed company, but the business our shareholders own is the one they have known for nearly fifty years. The same plant, the same people and the same customer relationships now sit within a company focused entirely on graphite electrodes," said Ravi Jhunjhunwala, chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer of HEG Limited.

The company said its manufacturing scale and location provide it with the cost competitiveness to navigate business cycles. It also operates an 18 MW captive hydroelectric plant in Tawa and a 6 MW solar plant in Mandideep, which provide power for its energy-intensive manufacturing process.

Graphite electrodes are essential consumables in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. According to the company, EAF steelmaking generates approximately one-fourth of the carbon emissions associated with the blast furnace route.

The global shift towards lower-carbon steelmaking, driven by economics, regulation, and the need to reduce emissions, is expected to support demand for graphite electrodes. More than 100 million tonnes of new EAF steelmaking capacity is scheduled to come on stream outside China by 2030, the company said.

However, the company said supply cannot respond as easily to the anticipated demand, adding that no new company outside China has entered the graphite electrode industry since 1976.

“The listing gives shareholders a direct stake in one of the world's leading graphite electrode businesses, with its own identity and its own capital priorities,” said Riju Jhunjhunwala, vice-chairman of HEG Limited.