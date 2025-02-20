Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap offloaded 0.11 million shares in the company for Rs 683.49 per share

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Windlas Biotech shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trade on BSE at Rs 811.2 per share. The stock rallied a day after Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap sold 0.11 million shares in the company.
 
Around 10:11 AM, Windlas Biotech share price was up 20 per cent at Rs 811.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 75,630.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,705.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,197 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 475.1 per share.
 
 
As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap offloaded 0.11 million shares in the company for Rs 683.49 per share which implies a total transaction value of Rs 7.86 crore.
 
As of December 2024, among promoters, Ashok Kumar Windlass held a 21.05 per cent stake, and Vimla Windlass held a 1.36 per cent stake. Besides, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare And Diaganostics (P.H.D) Fund held a 6.28 per cent stake, among public shareholders, as per the BSE shareholding pattern. 

Also Read

Majorana 1 chip

Microsoft unveils its first quantum chip: The science behind Majorana 1

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE updates: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood to be part of Delhi Cabinet

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Sensex, Nifty down; PSB, Metal, Auto gain; FMCG drags

Adani

Adani Portfolio posts double-digit growth, record Ebitda till Dec 2024

Tesla

Tesla to import cars from Germany, not China, as India plans take shape

Windlas Biotech provides pharmaceutical development services, large-scale manufacturing services, and products around the world. They specialise in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms, along with significant experience in delivering specialty capabilities such as high potency, restricted chemicals, and low solubility. 
 
The company provides a comprehensive range of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO )industry services – from product discovery, and product development, to licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products. It has four manufacturing facilities in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (India). We have a robust distribution channel and sales force which helps us to strengthen our presence across 14 states. Apart from catering to the Indian market, Windlas Biotech also exports its products to several international markets, contributing to its global footprint.The company is well-positioned in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, offering a diverse range of products and services to cater to both domestic and global markets.
 
In the past one year, Windlas Biotech shares have gained 31.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4 per cent. 

More From This Section

PremiumABB

Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

IPO

Will volatility dampen the IPO market in 2025? Here's what experts predict

stock market

Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

electric buses, Mytrah Mobility

1,021 electric buses order worth Rs 5,550 crore lifts JBM Auto share 4%

Topics : Windlas Biotech S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets share market stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon