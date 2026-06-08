HFCL, Sterlite Tech freeze at 5% lower circuit after massive rally in 2026

Shares of HFCL, Sterlite Technologies today

Shares of HFCL (₹177.85) and Sterlite Technologies (₹588.40) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuits on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade with only sellers seen at these counters.

Till 12:24 PM; a combined 1.35 million shares changed hands at the Sterlite Technologies (STL) counter, and there were pending sell orders for 2.18 million shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a record high of ₹684.45 on Friday, June 5, 2026. In the calendar year 2026, it zoomed 467 per cent, while from its 52-week low level, it skyrocketed 688 per cent from a level of ₹74.67 on June 9, 2025.

Currently, STL trades under ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, at HFCL counter, as many as 5.56 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 17.91 million shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the telecom infrastructure company has corrected 15 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹208.8, touched on June 4, 2026. Prior to that, in the calendar year 2026, it had zoomed 163 per cent. It had bounced back 197 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹59.83 hit on January 23, 2026.

Sterlite Technologies clarifies on volume movement

STL on June 3, 2026, confirmed that the company is not aware of any unpublished price sensitive information, which in its opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip, which is required to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges as per Regulation 30 and that has not been so intimated.

STL further said that the company is aware that as per regulation, it is required to intimate to the Exchanges all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on its operations/performance which includes all price sensitive information, etc. The company, from time to time, has made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges of such events, information etc. within stipulated timelines, it said.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE STL made clarification with respect to significant movement in the volume of shares of the company across BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

What’s driven HFCL, STL stock prices in calendar year 2026?

STL is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure, serving telcos, data centers, citizen networks and large enterprises. The company’s portfolio spans fiber to fiber optic cables, specialty cables and connectivity products. STL is India's No. 1 end-to-end optical manufacturer with over 8 per cent global optical fiber cable market outside of China.

India data center expansion is emerging as one of the most compelling structural tailwinds of optical fiber, and STL is uniquely positioned to capture it, the management said in Q4 earnings conference call.

Installed capacity is set to grow to 5x from 1.4 gigawatts in 2025 to 8 gigawatts by 2030. What makes this cycle particularly powerful is the breadth of commitment that hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft are deploying tens of billions of dollars. Indian conglomerates like Adani and Reliance are anchoring gigawatt campuses, and even domestic majors like TCS are laying out long term capacity plans, STL said.

Meanwhile, the global optical fiber industry is undergoing a structural upcycle, supported by rising investments in hyperscale data centres, artificial intelligence workloads, and cloud infrastructure. This has led to strong global demand for high-performance optical fiber cable solutions, HFCL said in the Q4 earnings.

HFCL further said it continues to see robust growth in its performance with increased demand from United States, Europe and Asia, aided by growing customer acceptance of HFCL’s products and strong execution capabilities. This momentum is further reinforced by the Company’s highest-ever optical fiber cable (OFC) order book of ₹13,483 crore, it added.

Further, HFCL through its subsidiary, HTL Limited is substantially expanding its manufacturing capacities for data centre interconnect solutions which will also contribute significantly in the growth of revenue and profitability in coming quarters. It is expected that data centre interconnect solutions will contribute about ₹400 crore additional revenue in FY26-27 and about ₹800 crore in FY27-28.