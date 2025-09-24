Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco rebound ahead? Analysts upgrade to 'Buy' after 1-year stagnation

After a flat performance over the past 12 months (up just 3.85%), analysts see Hindalco stock set for a rebound, supported by a combination of commodity dynamics and company-specific factors.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
Sep 24 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Domestic brokerage Emkay Institutional Equities has upgraded Hindalco Industries to ‘Buy’ from ‘Reduce’, raising its target price to ₹900 from ₹650, signaling renewed optimism in the aluminium major. 
 
After a flat performance over the past 12 months (up just 3.85 per cent), analysts see the stock set for a rebound, supported by a combination of commodity dynamics and company-specific factors. 
 
Meanwhile, on the bourses at 11:00 AM, Hindalco share price was trading flat with a positive bias at ₹746.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent lower at 81,736.63 levels.
 
According to analysts, a key driver is the expected strength in aluminium prices, which should benefit Hindalco’s India business. The company’s industry-leading cost curve, with production costs around $1,700 per tonne versus the global average of $2,300 per tonne in China, gives it a clear competitive advantage. 
 
 
This cost leadership, combined with higher aluminium prices, analysts believe is expected to translate into strong cash flow generation, with consolidated operating cash flow estimated at ₹30,000 crore per annum, roughly 13 per cent of its enterprise value (EV). This also provides ample room for planned capital allocation and strategic investments.  Track Stock Market Live Updates 

