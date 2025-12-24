Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hindusthan Urban climbs 12% as board to consider stock split on Dec 29

Hindusthan Urban climbs 12% as board to consider stock split on Dec 29

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that its board will consider stock split in a meeting on December 29, 2025

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure share

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure shares spiked 11.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹2,199 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company informed its board that it will consider a stock split in a meeting on December 29, 2025.
 
At 10:32 AM, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure’s share price was trading 10.04 per cent higher at ₹2,168.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 85,683.38. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹312.84crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,970, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,651.3. 
 
 
The board will examine a sub-division/split of the company’s equity shares of face value ₹10 each and the related change to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. 

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Nifty above 26,200; Hindustan Copper rises 5%, Vikran Eng 10%

Nifty IT impact on H-1B fee

IT stocks fall as US judge upholds $100k H-1B fee; check details

VIP Industries share price, block deal

VIP Industries shares jump 9% amid large trades; check all details here

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company share price

Cholamandalam Inv refutes Cobrapost claims; Analysts retain 'Buy' call

coal, coal in China

Coal India rallies 7% in 2 days, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

 
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its shares by splitting each existing share into multiple new shares, without changing the total value of the company or the value of your overall holding.
 
“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve.... proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having a face value of ₹10/- each,” the filing read. 
 
Along with this, the board will also mull a proposal to increase the company’s authorised share capital, again along with the necessary amendment to the Memorandum of Association and all requisite approvals. 
 
“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve... proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the company and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company,” the filing read. 
 
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited is a manufacturer of overhead conductors and electro-porcelain high-tension insulators. The company came into existence in the year 1959 as an enterprise of The Hindusthan Group - a well-diversified, multi-locational, and multi-product conglomerate in India, having pan-India presence.

More From This Section

Websol Energy Systems share

Websol Energy jumps 14% after winning ₹73-crore income-tax dispute

Jubilant Ingrevia

Anand Rathi starts coverage on Jubilant Ingrevia with 'Buy'; check target

Stocks to buy in 2026, Axis Securities’ New Year picks 2026

New Year Picks 2026: SBI, Astral, Hindalco among top bets by Axis Sec

Debt

BofA warns India's state debt surge could pressure bonds, keep rates high

stock market rally, market rise

NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon