Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

The offering ranks as the second-most subscribed IPO of over Rs 10,000 crore since 2020

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) saw robust investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 39 times over the shares on offer and attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion, exchange data showed on Tuesday.
 
Demand from institutional investors was particularly strong. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 124 times, drawing bids worth about Rs 2.5 trillion. The non-institutional investors (HNIs) segment was subscribed 22 times, while the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 2.5 times.
 
The offering ranks as the second-most subscribed IPO of over Rs 10,000 crore since 2020. The most subscribed large issue during this period was the Rs 11,607-crore IPO of LG Electronics India, which had garnered 54 times subscription and bids worth Rs 4.4 trillion.
 
 
Ahead of the issue opening, ICICI Prudential AMC had allotted shares worth Rs 3,021 crore to 149 anchor investors. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential Plc, which is divesting a part of its stake in the joint venture. ICICI Bank will continue to remain the majority shareholder in the asset management company.
 
At the upper end of the price band, the country’s largest asset manager by active equity assets under management (AUM) is valued at about Rs 1.07 trillion.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi board to review mutual fund fee structure, stock broker rulespremium

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for a second day; Nifty dips 0.6%, Smallcaps decline 1%

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered partly from the day's low on buying interest in Bharti Airtel and select bank stocks.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex slides 533 pts, Nifty ends at 25,860; Realty, Banks drag, SMIDs weak

Stock Market Fall: Sensex sheds 500 pts, Nifty dips 150 pts in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Sensex cracks 533 pts, Nifty ends at 25,860; why markets fell today?

Airtel, Perplexity

Bharti Airtel gains 2% in weak market; stock rallies 33% thus far in CY2025

 
Brokerages said the valuation appeared reasonable, citing the company’s market leadership and profitability metrics. “Given ICICI Pru AMC’s dominant position in high-growth active equity segments, superior margins and return ratios, the IPO pricing reflects a justifiable premium over peers,” said Deven Choksey Research. For comparison, HDFC AMC, the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, currently commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.1 trillion.
 
ICICI Prudential AMC also has the widest bouquet of mutual fund schemes across categories and the highest market share in active equity strategies. As of September 2025, the AMC’s active mutual fund market share stood at 13.3 per cent, making it the largest player in equity-oriented and hybrid schemes.
 
The company has also secured a specialised investment fund (SIF) licence and plans to expand into emerging asset management segments. “With Sebi introducing a new framework for SIFs, we intend to launch products under this regime to tap newer growth opportunities,” said Nimesh Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential AMC.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Servicespremium

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ruling shines light on misuse of shareholder activismpremium

Axis Bank

Axis Bank shares slide 4% on reports of delay in NIM recovery; details here

Midcap, smallcap, ola electric, swiggy

Mid, smallcap shares slip up to 5%; Ola Electric, PB Fintech top losers

Kirloskar

Kirloskar Oil Engines rallies 11%; stock hits 52-week high in weak market

Topics : IPO ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon