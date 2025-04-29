Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 5% in trade on April 29

Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 5% in trade on April 29

H G Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5 Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the provisional certificate for a project worth ₹1,492.11 crore

HG Infra share price

HG Infra Engineering shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹1,879.90 on the NSE on July 16, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of ₹928.55 on March 3, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

H G Infra Engineering share price today: Shares of civil construction company HG Infra Engineering were ruling higher in the bourses on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The company’s share price climbed 5.47 per cent to ₹1,145 during intra-day deals on Tuesday.
 
The upward movement in the HG Infra share price followed the company’s announcement that H G Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5 Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the provisional certificate for a project worth ₹1,492.11 crore.
 
According to the exchange filing, the project involved the development of a six-lane Kaliagura–Baunsaguar section of NH-130-CD Road from km 249+000 to km 293+000 under the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the state of Odisha, on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package OD-5).
 
 
“The provisional certificate dated April 25, 2025, has been issued by the Independent Engineer and received by the company on April 28, 2025. The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on January 4, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE HERE
 

About H G Infra Engineering

Established in 2003, H G Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. H.G. Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects.

Also Read

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor shares fall over 4% post Q4 results; should you buy the dip?

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

Shipbuilding stocks rally up to 14%, MDL hits record high; here's why

Radar

PSU defence stock up 4% on heavy volumes; nears record high. Do you own?

Mahindra

M&M-SML Isuzu deal strategically positive; execution remains key: Analysts

stock market trading

This NBFC posts best rally since October 2024 on Q4 results; details here

 
As of April 29, 2025, HG Infra Engineering has a market capitalisation of ₹7,180.55 crore on the NSE. The civil construction company is a constituent of the Nifty Total Market Index.  ALSO READ | TVS Motor shares fall over 4% post Q4 results; should you buy the dip? 

H G Infra Engineering share price history

HG Infra Engineering’s share price has declined nearly 27 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 2.5 per cent during the same period.
 
HG Infra Engineering shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹1,879.90 on the NSE on July 16, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of ₹928.55 on March 3, 2025.
 
At 2:01 PM on Tuesday, the civil construction company’s shares were trading around ₹1,102.50 per share, up 1.85 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,085.60 apiece on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 172 points or 0.22 per cent at 80,390, and the NSE Nifty at 24,363.95, up 35 points or 0.15 per cent.
 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, TechM, HCL drive Nifty, Sensex higher; pharma, metal, auto drag, SMIDs gain

Ather Energy IPO day 2 subscription status, GMP

Retail investors drive demand for Ather Energy IPO, QIBs lag behind

Ather Energy ipo day 2 update

Ather Energy IPO Day 2 update; subscription lags at 23%, GMP at ₹ 1

pharma medicine drugs

These 3 pharma stocks have surged over 50% in April; check full list here

buy, sell, stocks, share

These 3 energy shares look promising as Nifty Oil & Gas nears major hurdle

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Share price Markets Sensex Nifty HG Infra Engineering share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon