India Inc's credit profile shows robust performance in Fy23: India Ratings

During the year, the agency upgraded the ratings of 295 issuers, representing 21 per cent of the reviewed portfolio. The rating downgrades were significantly lower, seen in only 78 issuers.

The credit profile of companies in India in the Financial Year 2022-23 showed strong performance for the second year as the corporate downgrade-to-upgrade (D-U) ratio declined to 0.26 at end of March 2023. The ratio was at 0.31 in Fy22, according to rating agency India Ratings.