Markets log biggest 1-day jump in over 4 months; RIL, ICICI lead charge

Most equity markets in Asia and Europe ended higher, while the US markets were up in early trade

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
India’s benchmark indices witnessed their best day in more than four months on Friday with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Infosys leading the charge.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

