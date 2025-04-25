Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India-Pak conflict rattles market: Sensex skids 589pts; SMIDs slide over 2%

India-Pak conflict rattles market: Sensex skids 589pts; SMIDs slide over 2%

Among the sectoral front, barring IT, all others were under pressure, with PSU banks and metals being the worst hit

share market, trading

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market closing bell, Friday, April 25, 2025: Worsening diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, along with ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan, heightened volatility in the Indian equity markets, leading the benchmarks to end in negative territory on Friday. The markets, however, posted an advancement on a weekly basis.  Mid-smallcap stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, driven by their elevated valuations and growing concerns over potential earnings downgrades following a muted start to the earnings season. Among the sectoral front, barring IT, all others were under pressure, with PSU banks and metals being the worst hit. 
The heightened geopolitical uncertainty, analysts said, has led investors to adopt a risk-off approach, triggering profit-booking after the recent sharp rally. Furthermore, the markets appeared slightly overstretched following the vertical rise, prompting traders to reduce exposure.
 
 
The BSE Sensex shed 588.90 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 79,212.53, and the NSE Nifty50 dropped 207.35 points or 0.86 per cent to 24,039.35, led by a sell-off in index heavyweights Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank. However, on a weekly basis, the Nifty advanced 0.78 per cent, and the Sensex gained 0.83 per cent.
 
Among individual stocks, Shriram Finance, Trent, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Eternal (erstwhile Zomato) were the top laggards among the Nifty50 constituents, ending down in the range of 3.67–8.13 per cent. Meanwhile, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, and Infosys were among the nine constituent stocks that managed to eke out gains of up to 5.15 per cent.
 
Markets ended in favor of the bears as 2,428 out of the 2,947 traded stocks on the NSE ended in the red, while 455 were in the green, and 64 remained unchanged. The total market capitalisation of NSE stocks fell below the $5 trillion mark to $4.90 trillion.  Meanwhile, the fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.58 per cent at 17.16 points.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 589 pts amid India-Pak worries; broader indices tank 2%

Fancy dividends

HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

share mareky closing

Nifty, Sensex dip on F&O expiry; FMCG falls; Pharma, metals show resilience

stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex breaks 7-day rally, ends 315pts down; Nifty 24,247; HUL, Airtel drag

share market, trading

Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

SMIDs fall

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices ended down by 2.55 per cent and 2.45 per cent, respectively. Among the space, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 8.47 per cent), SBI Cards and Payment Services (down 6.66 per cent), ACC (down 6.35 per cent), and Neuland Laboratories (down 5.57 per cent) were the top laggards.
 
Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank, Pharma, Metal, and Realty ended down by over 2 per cent each, while Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas logged losses in the range of 0.62–1.85 per cent.
 
Nifty IT index, on the other hand, defied the market trend and ended higher by 0.72 per cent, led by Mphasis (up 2.66 per cent) and Persistent Systems (up 2 per cent).

Markets correction to continue in near term

Investor sentiment, Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments, turned cautious amid escalating tensions along the Indo-Pak border. The risk of the correction continuing in the near term, Nair believes, is evident as investors adopt a wait-and-watch stance. "However, it is a good time for persistent investors to dip into it, given the resilient nature of the Indian stock market during external & geopolitical volatility," said Nair.
 
Besides renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, Palka Arora Chopra, director, Master Capital Services, said concerns over corporate earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25 led market participants to square off their positions ahead of the week’s last trading day to mitigate risks.
 
"Also, the market being in a strong uptrend over the past days pushed the key indices into overbought territory, leading to profit-booking by market participants, which also added to the pullback. Investors should keep a close watch on the upcoming earnings results and management commentary for demand trends, capex plans, and overall business outlook, which will eventually shape the market’s trajectory going forward," said Chopra.

Technical View

For Nifty50, Ajit Mishra, SVP, research, Religare Broking, said sustaining above the 23,800 level is crucial for Nifty to retain its positive bias. Failure to do so, Mishra believes, could lead to further profit-taking. "Given the prevailing environment, we maintain a cautious stance and recommend a hedged approach for existing positions," said Mishra.
 
Meanwhile, Amol Athawale, VP-technical research, Kotak Securities, believes that as long as the market is trading below 24,100, the correction wave is likely to continue.  On the downside, Athawale said, the market could slip to 23,800, and further downside may drag the index down to 23,700. "Conversely, a breach above 24,100 could change market sentiment. If the market surpasses this level, it could rally to 24,400-24,500," said Athawale.
     

More From This Section

bear market down

Why markets fell today: LoC ceasefire violation drags Sensex nearly 1200pts

trading, stock market

Top Mid, smallcap stocks that rallied despite market fall today; check list

Gig worker swiggy online delivery food

Swiggy tanks 6% on heavy volume, nears record low; Key reasons for fall

Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Suzuki shares extend fall as Q4 profit slips 4%; key takeaways here

ipo market listing share market

Wait is over! Ather Energy, 4 other IPOs to energise investors next week

Topics : Share Market Today share market Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 MARKET WRAP Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon