India's share in global market capitalisation declines below 3%

The decline can be attributed to a resurgence in Chinese equities and a massive erosion of over $1 trillion in India's market capitalisation

BSE

BSE

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's share in the world market capitali­sation has fallen below 3 per cent for the first time in nearly two years. On March 3, the country’s market capitalisation (mcap) at $3.75 trillion was 2.99 per cent of the combined global market cap of $126 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.  This is India’s lowest contribution to global mcap since April 19, 2023, and marks a significant drop from its peak of 4.4 per cent on August 4, 2024. The decline can be attributed to a resurgence in Chinese equities and a massive erosion of over $1 trillion in India's market capitalisation. India's current contribution to global market capitalisation is in line with its long-term average of 2.99 per cent since 2018. Since September 27, the MSCI India index has plunged 18 per cent even as the MSCI World index has remained largely unchanged.  
 
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

