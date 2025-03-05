Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak, gains 1.2% to close at 22,337 points

Equity markets posted their biggest single-day gain in a month on Wednesday, helping the Nifty end its record 10-day losing streak.
The index rose 1.2 per cent to 22,337, driven by buying across the board after a steep correction and improved global market sentiment.
The Sensex also gained 1.01 per cent to 73,730, while the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 8 trillion to Rs 393 trillion. India's market capitalisation is still down by Rs 49 trillion so far in 2025.
Both indices had ended at their lowest in nine months in the previous session.
The latest rally was fuelled by hopes of a thaw in trade tensions and value buying after sustained losses.
The US Treasury Secretary, Howard Lutnick, hinted at a partial rollback on tariffs against Canada and Mexico.
Chinese authorities also announced stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of rising trade tensions with the US.
Metal stocks were among the top gainers, with the Nifty Metal Index rising 4 per cent.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, China's decision to restructure its steel industry and cut output is expected to reduce the dumping of cheap steel into the Indian market, benefiting domestic steel companies.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell, with a net outflow of Rs 2,895 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 3,371 crore.
Investors remain cautious about the sustainability of the gains, citing concerns over US trade tariffs and deteriorating corporate profits.
Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president (SVP) of research at Religare Broking, advised traders to avoid reading too much into the single-day bounce and wait for further confirmation.
“We maintain a stock-specific approach, favouring banking, financials, and metals for long trades while remaining selective in other sectors,” he said.
The market breadth was strong, with 3,220 stocks advancing and 806 declining.
The Nifty may face resistance around the 22,500-22,700 zone if the recovery continues, said technical analysts.