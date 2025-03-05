Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak, gains 1.2% to close at 22,337 points

Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak, gains 1.2% to close at 22,337 points

Hopes of a thaw in trade tensions, value buying drive gains

stock market trading

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity markets posted their biggest single-day gain in a month on Wednesday, helping the Nifty end its record 10-day losing streak.
 
The index rose 1.2 per cent to 22,337, driven by buying across the board after a steep correction and improved global market sentiment.
 
The Sensex also gained 1.01 per cent to 73,730, while the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 8 trillion to Rs 393 trillion. India's market capitalisation is still down by Rs 49 trillion so far in 2025.
 
Both indices had ended at their lowest in nine months in the previous session.
 
 
The latest rally was fuelled by hopes of a thaw in trade tensions and value buying after sustained losses.

Also Read

stock market trading

Stock market: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months

NSE

NSE to shift Nifty expiry to Mon; PB Fintech CEO settles matter with Sebi

NIFTY

Nifty at 22,000: 5 reasons Axis Securities believes market near a bottom

share market stock market trading

Selling pressure persists in broader mkts as Nifty, Sensex see minor losses

Piyush Goyal

Nifty valuation decent, reasonable, markets may see some correction: Goyal

 
The US Treasury Secretary, Howard Lutnick, hinted at a partial rollback on tariffs against Canada and Mexico.
 
Chinese authorities also announced stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of rising trade tensions with the US.
 
Metal stocks were among the top gainers, with the Nifty Metal Index rising 4 per cent.
 
According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, China's decision to restructure its steel industry and cut output is expected to reduce the dumping of cheap steel into the Indian market, benefiting domestic steel companies.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell, with a net outflow of Rs 2,895 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 3,371 crore.
 
Investors remain cautious about the sustainability of the gains, citing concerns over US trade tariffs and deteriorating corporate profits.
 
Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president (SVP) of research at Religare Broking, advised traders to avoid reading too much into the single-day bounce and wait for further confirmation.
 
“We maintain a stock-specific approach, favouring banking, financials, and metals for long trades while remaining selective in other sectors,” he said.
 
The market breadth was strong, with 3,220 stocks advancing and 806 declining.
 
The Nifty may face resistance around the 22,500-22,700 zone if the recovery continues, said technical analysts.

More From This Section

Gold, jewellery

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance may shine amid rising gold prices: Analysts

Indian markets

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak, ends near 22,350; Sensex rallies 740 pts

Auto, Auto sector

Gabriel India soars 13% on heavy volumes; up 45% in 1 year, outruns market

broker, stock market

Ashish Kacholia, Vikas Khemani portfolio smallcap stock surges 20% today

share market news

KEC International shares rise 3% as company receives Rs 177-cr tax refund

Topics : Stock Market Nifty Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon