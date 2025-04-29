Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian stock market's $489-bn equity rally is winning back global funds

Indian stock market's $489-bn equity rally is winning back global funds

Overseas investors turned net buyers in mid-April, drawn to the nation as a relative haven from tariff uncertainty

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

The foreign inflows fill in what had been a missing piece in the rally that’s propelled the Nifty 50 Index over 3 per cent this month | (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Vishnoi
 
Global funds’ return to Indian equities suggests the likely extension of the recent rally in Asia’s top-performing stock market.
 
Overseas investors turned net buyers in mid-April, drawn to the nation as a relative haven from tariff uncertainty. They bought shares for seven straight session through April 24, with inflows reaching $91 million this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. On Friday alone, they plowed $345 million into local shares, provisional data show. 
 
The foreign inflows fill in what had been a missing piece in the rally that’s propelled the Nifty 50 Index over 3 per cent this month, outperforming the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. A rate cut by the central bank and cash injections, which wiped out a monthslong cash deficit, have bolstered investor sentiment. 
 

Also Read

Indian markets

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,100 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

Representational Image

Trade set-up, April 28: Pahalgam updates, Ather Energy IPO, Q4 in focus

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Market guide, April 22: HCL Tech Q4, US trade deal among top factors today

steel, metal

JSW Steel up 4% after NGT clears alleged non-compliance case at Dolvi Plant

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Just Dial shares rally 13% as PAT grows 37% YoY, revenue 7% in Q4FY25

 
“Foreigners are coming back as India is perceived to be relatively better placed than other emerging markets due to its faster economic growth despite the trade war,” said Sneha Tulsyan, an investment analyst at Tokio Marine Asset Management International Pte. in Singapore. Expectations of further monetary easing and moderating crude oil prices will continue to drive a “positive narrative” for India, she said. 
 
April’s purchases put local equities on track for their second monthly foreign inflow since September, when a $26 billion exodus began that lasted until the end of February. The rebound from this month’s low has added $489 billion to India’s market value. 
 
While expensive valuations have left India’s equity market short of ideas for some fund managers, the nation’s domestically-driven market and low reliance on exports have lured investors seeking a refuge from the trade war. Many funds are increasing their India exposure, and even previously bearish brokers, like UBS Group AG, are becoming less wary. 
A key risk for India remains rising tensions with Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Kashmir last week. For now, investors are looking past it, with the benchmark jumping the most since April 17 on Monday.
 
“Foreigners will continue to chase India as it offers fantastic opportunity to capture strong demographics, economy and upcoming global supply chains,” said Sumeet Rohra, a fund manager at Smartsun Capital Pte. “Any dip due to the border tension will be an opportunity to add.”
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India; Asia-Pacific mostly higher

Ather Energy ipo day 2 update

Ather Energy IPO day 2 update; subscription lags at 16%, GMP at ₹ 1

Nifty50 trading strategy

How to trade Nifty on April 29? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch, April 29: TVS Motor, UltraTech, Tata Tech, IndusInd, CESC

Trade set-up, April 29: Trading strategy for Nifty today, factors to watch

Trade set-up, April 29: Trading strategy for Nifty today, factors to watch

Topics : Indian stock market equity Global funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon