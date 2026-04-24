Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign
Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments highlights that Infosys and HCL Technologies look weak on charts as both were trading below March lows and the lower-end of Bollinger Bands.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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IT stocks extended losses and were down up to 5 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade after Infosys announced a weak guidance for FY27. On the earnings front, Infosys reported 20.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹8,501 crore, backed by 13.4 per cent YoY increase in revenue at ₹46,402 crore. The IT major, however, guided a modest 1.5-3.5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency (CC) for FY27, lower than last year's 3-3.5 per cent outlook. Post results, Elara Capital retained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a lower target price of ₹1,530. Here's what other brokerages said about Infosys earnings On the NSE, among the IT heavyweights - Infosys plunged 5 per cent. HCL Technologies and TCS were down around 3 per cent each. The Nifty IT index crashed nearly 4 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 slipped around 1 per cent. Since the start of the calendar year 2026, IT stocks have underperformed with TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies down around 25 per cent thus far. Going ahead, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments, expects Infosys and HCL Technologies to underperform as the analyst believes these 2 stocks may have triggered a fresh downward trend. Here's a detailed technical outlook on Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies by Anand James of Geojit Investments.
InfosysCurrent Market Price: ₹1,190
Infosys has broken below its March low, and fallen more than the Nifty IT index in recent days. The stock is also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands. This development suggests that the next downside may have been triggered for the stock, says Anand James. "The key pivot for Infosys stands at ₹1,220, the stock needs to hold above this in order to arrest the downside. On the flipside, the stock may dip to ₹1,130 levels amid the fresh downturn," explains the analyst from Geojit.
TCSCurrent Market Price: ₹2,461
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Market Price: ₹1,222
James highlights that just like Infosys, HCL Technologies too has dropped below its March low, and the downside momentum seems strong at the counter given that the stock had opened with a downside gap recently. The stock is also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily, with the trading range appears to be expanding, he adds. Having said that, the analyst does not rule out a possibility of some pullback owing to a mean reversal following the recent sharp fall. James sees support for HCL Tech stock at ₹1,195 and ₹1,175 levels. In case of pullback, the stock may face resistance around ₹1,270. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies IT stocks Infosys TCS stock HCL tech stock stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading calls Stocks to avoid Q4 Results
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:09 AM IST