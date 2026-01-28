Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IGI India share price zooms 10% as Q4 profit rises 18% YoY; details here

IGI India share price zooms 10% as Q4 profit rises 18% YoY; details here

In the last 12 months, International Gemmological Institute (India) share price decreased 36.51 per cent, as against a 10.07 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.

International Gemmological Institute share price today

International Gemmological Institute share price jumped 10 per cent after reporting profit in the December quarter.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Gemmological Institute (India) share price today: International Gemmological Institute (India) share price jumped 10 per cent in Wednesday’s session as the company reported an increase in net profit in the December quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q4CY25). The scrip rose 10 per cent to ₹320, the highest level since January 8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
The counter saw a trade of 0.7 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) thus far. Last checked, International Gemmological Institute (India) market capitalisation stood at ₹13,595.7 crore.
 
In the last 12 months, International Gemmological Institute (India) share price decreased 36.51 per cent, as against a 10.07 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index. 
 
 
As of 1:21 PM, International Gemmological Institute (India) shares were trading 9.52 per cent higher at ₹318.45, as compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.
 

Why did the International Gemmological Institute share price rise today?

 
International Gemmological Institute (India) share price surged in Wednesday’s session as the company reported an increase in net profit during the December quarter(Q4CY25). The net profit increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.6 crore from ₹113.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Also Read

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 48.6% to ₹841.3 cr, sales up 27%

Stock Market LIVE, January 28, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 270 pts; Nifty above 25,250; Silver futures hit ₹3.83 lakh/kg

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors jumps 4%, hits new high a day ahead of Q3 results

Fino Payments Bank

Here's why Fino Payments Bank share price rallied 9% in trade today

RPG Lifesciences share price slumped on Wednesday as net profit declined

RPG Life Sciences tumbles over 10% as Q3 net profit declines 20% YoY

 
International Gemmological Institute (India) reports quarterly and annual financial performances on a calendar year basis to align with the international parent's system.
 
The company reported that its revenue advanced 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹319.7 crore in the December quarter, as against ₹265 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹191.3 crore, as against ₹152.2 crore, the exchange filing showed. 
 

Check detailed Q4 earnings of International Gemmological Institute

 
The company has delivered a strong operating performance in the fourth quarter and the twelve months of calendar year 2025, while making steady progress on various strategic imperatives, said Tehmasp Printer, managing director and CEO. 
 
International Gemmological Institute has increased penetration and market share in the natural diamond certification business. The lab-grown diamond certification business is witnessing a strong momentum, driven by increasing adoption of lab-grown diamond jewellery in India as well as global markets, and stability in wholesale prices of these diamonds over the past four quarters, Printer added. 
 

Technical view

 
International Gemmological Institute (India) share price rebounded sharply from the lower channel support near ₹290 levels. The relative strength index (RSI) has moved up from oversold territory, signalling an ease in selling pressure and scope for a short-term pullback. However, it still remains below the neutral mark, suggesting the broader trend is cautious, said Vikas Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.
 
“Immediate resistance is placed near ₹320–₹325, where the 50-day moving average is positioned, while higher resistance remains around ₹350-₹360. Key support is now seen at ₹300, followed by ₹290,” Yadav said.
 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
   

More From This Section

Breakout stock: Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking flags 'Cup and Handle' breakout pattern for Jindal Steel.

Jindal Steel sees 'Cup and Handle' pattern breakout; trading strategy here

Crude oil outlook

Crude oil outlook: WTI to slowly retreat toward $57-$58/b believes analyst

Textile stocks to buy after India-EU FTA

Analysts bet on KPR Mills, S.P Apparels as India-EU FTA opens export runway

MIC Electronics share price

MIC Electronics hit 10% upper circuit on bagging ₹114 crore order

Tata consumer products share price, q3 results

Tata Consumer Q3 review: Brokerages upbeat on execution-led growth story

Topics : Buzzing stocks buzzing stock Q3 results Markets stock market trading BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance