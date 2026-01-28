IGI India share price zooms 10% as Q4 profit rises 18% YoY; details here

International Gemmological Institute (India) share price today: International Gemmological Institute (India) share price jumped 10 per cent in Wednesday’s session as the company reported an increase in net profit in the December quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q4CY25). The scrip rose 10 per cent to ₹320, the highest level since January 8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter saw a trade of 0.7 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) thus far. Last checked, International Gemmological Institute (India) market capitalisation stood at ₹13,595.7 crore.

In the last 12 months, International Gemmological Institute (India) share price decreased 36.51 per cent, as against a 10.07 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.

As of 1:21 PM, International Gemmological Institute (India) shares were trading 9.52 per cent higher at ₹318.45, as compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.

Why did the International Gemmological Institute share price rise today?

International Gemmological Institute (India) share price surged in Wednesday’s session as the company reported an increase in net profit during the December quarter(Q4CY25). The net profit increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.6 crore from ₹113.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

International Gemmological Institute (India) reports quarterly and annual financial performances on a calendar year basis to align with the international parent's system.

The company reported that its revenue advanced 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹319.7 crore in the December quarter, as against ₹265 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹191.3 crore, as against ₹152.2 crore, the exchange filing showed.

Check detailed Q4 earnings of International Gemmological Institute

The company has delivered a strong operating performance in the fourth quarter and the twelve months of calendar year 2025, while making steady progress on various strategic imperatives, said Tehmasp Printer, managing director and CEO.

International Gemmological Institute has increased penetration and market share in the natural diamond certification business. The lab-grown diamond certification business is witnessing a strong momentum, driven by increasing adoption of lab-grown diamond jewellery in India as well as global markets, and stability in wholesale prices of these diamonds over the past four quarters, Printer added.

Technical view

International Gemmological Institute (India) share price rebounded sharply from the lower channel support near ₹290 levels. The relative strength index (RSI) has moved up from oversold territory, signalling an ease in selling pressure and scope for a short-term pullback. However, it still remains below the neutral mark, suggesting the broader trend is cautious, said Vikas Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.

“Immediate resistance is placed near ₹320–₹325, where the 50-day moving average is positioned, while higher resistance remains around ₹350-₹360. Key support is now seen at ₹300, followed by ₹290,” Yadav said.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.