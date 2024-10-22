Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors subscribe Waaree Energies' IPO 8.78 times offer size on day 2

Investors subscribe Waaree Energies' IPO 8.78 times offer size on day 2

The Rs 4,321.44 crore initial share sale received bids for 18,51,56,208 shares against 2,10,79,384 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd received 8.78 times subscription on the day two of share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 4,321.44 crore initial share sale received bids for 18,51,56,208 shares against 2,10,79,384 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 24.30 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 6.36 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.73 times subscription.

Waaree Energies on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share, will conclude on October 23.

 

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 3,600 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 48 lakh equity shares worth Rs 721.44 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by a promoter and existing shareholders. This translates into a total size of Rs 4,321.44 crore.

More From This Section

F&O, F and O trading, sebi

F&O trading can't be a pastime, investors need to be serious: Sebi member

SEBI

Edelweiss Asset's former manager settles MF rule violation case with Sebi

Bear, market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 22: Sensex crashes 930 pts, Nifty ends below 24,500; all sectors in red

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Market Crash: Why Sensex plunged over 900 pts, Nifty fell below 24,500

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

Shipbuilding shares sink; Mazagon Dock, GRSE, Cochin Ship tank up to 10%

Under the OFS, promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt Ltd and shareholder Chandurkar Investments Pvt Ltd are offloading shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for setting up the 6 GW (gigawatt) of the Ingot Wafer, Solar Cell and Solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company's market valuation has been pegged at over Rs 4,300 crore post-issue at the upper end of the price band.

Waaree Energies, one of the major players in the solar energy industry in India, is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.

It operates five manufacturing facilities with one factory each, located at Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Euisun Chung

HMIL's IPO shows our commitment to India, says Hyundai chief Chung

ipo market listing share market

Investors flock to Deepak Builders IPO; Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 30%

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO Day 2: GMP up 100%, subscription soars 5x; invest now?

equity trading volumes, share market

Market Today: Hyundai India IPO listing; RBI says festive demand intact

hyundai IPO GMP, listing

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon