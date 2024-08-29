Business Standard
JSW Energy arm bags additional 400 MW hybrid power project; stock gains 2%

JSW Energy arm bags additional 400 MW hybrid power project; stock gains 2%

At 10:02 AM, shares of JSW Energy were off highs and were trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 731.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 81,978.28 levels.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

JSW Energy shares gain: Shares of JSW Energy gained as much as 1.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 750.80 apiece on Thursday, August 29, 2024. 

The initial uptick in JSW Energy share price came after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has bagged additional 400 MW of WindSolar Hybrid Power project under a greenshoe option from MSEDCL (MSEDCL – Phase III).

JSW Energy, via an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform you that JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a letter of award for an additional 400 MW of WindSolar Hybrid Power Project under a greenshoe option from MSEDCL (MSEDCL – Phase III). The cumulative capacity allotted under Phase - III stands at 600 MW.

Consequently, the cumulative capacity allotted to JSW Neo under Phase- III stands at 600 MW. 

Following this award, the company’s total locked-in generation capacity has risen to 17.6 GW. This total includes a hybrid capacity of 3.2 GW (including FDRE). The company anticipates increasing its installed generation capacity to 10 GW by FY25, up from the current 7.5 GW. This project not only broadens the company’s energy solution portfolio but also advances its goal of transitioning to an energy products and services company, JSW Energy said.

JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 17.6 GW, which includes 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under construction across wind, thermal, and hydro, and a renewable energy (RE) pipeline of 7.7 GW (with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW). 

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index JSW Energy Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

