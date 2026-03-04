Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BPCL, HPCL, IOC crack up to 5% as oil prices soar on West Asia flare-up

BPCL, HPCL, IOC crack up to 5% as oil prices soar on West Asia flare-up

Brent crude oil prices rose above $82 a barrel after rallying about 12 per cent over two days, the biggest gain since 2020, according to Bloomberg

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:25 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to face selling pressure for the second straight session after oil prices soared as escalating West Asia tensions rattled investor sentiment.
 
Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) stock fell as much as 4.5 per cent to ₹357.6 per share. Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) slid 4.3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Oil and Gas index was down 3.2 per cent. 
 
As of 11:05 AM, BPCL stock was trading 4.1 per cent lower compared to a 1.7 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index. Shares of IOC and HPCL were down 3.9 per cent and 4.2 per cent. In the last two sessions, shares of BPCL and HPCL have fallen by 7.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, while IOC has fallen by 8.6 per cent.
 
 
Brent crude oil prices rose above $82 a barrel after rallying about 12 per cent over two days, the biggest gain since 2020, according to Bloomberg. Trump said the US will provide insurance guarantees and naval escorts to ensure safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
 
Analysts at JM Financial said that limited retaliation may lift prices by $5-10 per barrel, direct damage to Iranian oil infrastructure by $10–12, disruption in the Strait of Hormuz above $90, and a broader regional conflict beyond $100 per barrel. Upstream energy and defence may see relative support, while oil-sensitive sectors such as OMCs, paints, tyres, aviation and chemicals face margin pressure, the brokerage said. Crude remains the key macro variable for Indian equities under the current escalation scenario, it said.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 4, 2026

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,500 pts, Nifty below 24,400; Metal, PSU bank stocks weigh

Nifty down over 1,000 pts from 200-DMA in just three trading sessions, shows chart.

Nifty crashes 1,000 points below its 200-DMA; analysts see more downside

aluminium

Nifty Metal tanks 4% as West Asia tensions spike: Here's what analysts say

JSW Infrastructure share price

JSW Infra slips 3% after drone debris damages storage tank at Fujairah

IT stocks rally in weak market

Why are IT shares gaining in a falling market? Infosys up 2%, Persistent 1%

 
OMCs are particularly vulnerable, as elevated crude prices can compress refining margins, increase operating and working capital requirements, and lead to higher borrowing costs and debt levels, analysts said. Nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and over 40 per cent of India’s crude imports transit this route, creating material exposure.
 
Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as the US and Israel fired missiles across Iran last week, with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed. Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain. 
Kotak Securities has maintained its negative stance on oil marketing and gas companies, citing an unfavourable risk-reward outlook amid escalating geopolitical tensions and rising cost pressures.
 
Sumit Pokharna, Vice President - Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said the risk-reward currently skews negative given elevated geopolitical risks, supply-side uncertainties, rising commodity and logistics costs, and the likelihood of margin compression under regulated retail fuel pricing. He also flagged limited strategic buffers across the sector.
 
The brokerage has retained its Sell ratings on oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. Among gas players, Kotak Securities continues to recommend Sell on GAIL (India) Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited and Mahanagar Gas Limited.
   
==========
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

More From This Section

real estate, realty sector

BSE Realty index hits 52-week low; DLF, Lodha, Sobha dip up to 4%

Petronet LNG share price today

Petronet LNG shares hit 10% lower circuit as Qatar halts production

Gold and silver ETFS

Gold and silver ETFs fall amid stronger US dollar and global volatility

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma shares rise 3% in weak mkt on launching generic Pomalyst in US

share market, stock market

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO disappoints on debut; shares list at 4% discount

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex OMCs BPCL HPCL IOC crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air