Tejas Networks extends rally in weak market, up 67% in 4 days; here's why

Tejas Networks share price today

Shares of Tejas Networks continued their northward march, surging 9 per cent to ₹529.65 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group Company has zoomed 66 per cent from a level of ₹317.90 on February 25, 2026. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹294.10 on January 27, 2026. It touched a 52-week high of ₹914.50 on April 22, 2025.

At 09:22 AM; Tejas Networks was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹523.30, as compared to a 2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 14.94 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE in first 7 minutes of trading.

What’s driving Tejas Networks stock price on Wednesday?

Tejas Networks on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 announced the launch of TJ1600-D3, its next-generation, versatile WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical transport product which is purpose-built to meet the surging demands for terabit-scale data center interconnections worldwide.

Powered by the latest DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) and chipsets, the TJ1600-D3 is engineered for operators and enterprises demanding extreme capacity, carrier-grade reliability, and best-in-class energy efficiency.

It supports a range of performance-optimized and power-optimized traffic sleds, with flexible line rates from 400G to 1.2T per wavelength and scaling up to 51.2 Tbps ofshelf capacity. Redundant controllers, fans, and power modules combined with universal AC/DC power compatibility ensure that TJ1600-D3 delivers highly resilient services in an optimized 3-RU form factor, the company said.

Tejas Networks wins contract to supply 5G Massive MIMO Radios

On Thursday, February 27, Tejas Networks announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios

The company’s management said they are looking forward to building on this momentum and replicate this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets.

Tejas Neworks overview, outlook

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

Tejas Networks has developed an end-to-end portfolio of wireless; wireline products substantiated with satellite & broadcast solutions. These include 4G/5G radio access (LTE/NR), converged 4G/5G core, fiber-to-home & fiber-to-enterprise (GPON/XGSPON), optical transmission (DWDM/ PTN/OTN), carrier switching and routing (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), satellite and broadcast networking products.

Tejas Networks in December 2025 quarter (Q3) earnings conference call said the company is seeing an increased number of international engagements for its 4G and 5G RAN equipment including multiple ongoing POCs which many of them have moved to the commercial negotiation stage. The company expects some of them to close over the next few months.

Tejas Networks has been selected as a 5G RAN supplier on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai railway corridor for a pilot on the Kavach project. The company has a multiple wins for our private 5G deployments in India for applications in ports and mines.

The management said the long-term outlook remains positive. There are strong drivers for the company’s business are caused by rapid transitions, technology transitions, as well as the demand data growth which is driven largely -- a lot of it is driven by AI applications which are driving a massive growth in traffic in the networks.

Investments in AI data centers are driving huge connectivity requirements, which are driving business for the company’s optical products. The management sees increased traction for the company’s new products in India and in international markets.

With the current geo-political situation, the Government of India recognizes that in order to realize the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, it is important for the country to achieve technological sovereignty and have trusted technology in all critical telecom product areas that underpin a modern, resilient and secure network infrastructure, Tejas Networks said in its FY25 annual report. The company believes that Government of India’s focus on self-reliance and trusted networks will continue to increase in coming years.