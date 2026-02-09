Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Steel shares hit all-time high post Q3; brokerages raise target price

Tata Steel shares hit all-time high post Q3; brokerages raise target price

The buying on the counter came after most brokerages raised their target on Tata Steel post its December quarter (Q3FY26) results released on February 6, 2026, after market hours

Tata Steel share price, q3 results

Tata Steel, Tata(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel's share price rose 3 per cent, hitting an all-time high at ₹203 on BSE. At 9:38 AM, Tata Steel shares were trading 1.09 per cent higher at ₹199.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 83,929.96. 
 
The buying on the counter came after most brokerages raised their target on Tata Steel post its December quarter (Q3FY26) results released on February 6, 2026, after market hours. 
 
In the December quarter, Tata Steel reported a 723.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, at ₹2,688.70 crore. The steel major’s net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹326.64 crore.  
 
 
Its revenue from operations on a consolidated basis came in at ₹56.646.05 crore, as compared to ₹53.231 28 crore Y-o-Y.    Check detailed results here

Brokerages’ view on Tata Steel 

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target hiked to ₹230 from ₹200

Emkay Global said Tata Steel’s Q3FY26 consolidated adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹8,270 crore beat estimates, though it declined around 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to weaker realisations and higher coking coal costs, partly offset by better volumes. 

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 490 pts, Nifty holds 25,800; SBI zooms 6%, Kalyan Jewellers 10%

Britannia Q3 results preview

Britannia Q3 preview: Profit may rise 18%; margins, volumes to improve

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

stock market, BSE

Inflation data, Q3 earnings likely to drive stock markets this week

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

 
Management remains optimistic on pricing, with expectations of sustainable price hikes in Europe, aided by carbon taxes and protectionist measures, and near-term price improvement in India, even as coal costs remain elevated. Key projects remain on track, including NINL by FY29 and the Ludhiana electric arc furnace (EAF) by Q1FY27.
 
On the back of these factors, Emkay has raised its FY27–FY28 Ebitda estimates by 3–8 per cent and increased its target price.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target raised to ₹240 from ₹220

Motilal Oswal said Tata Steel delivered a decent performance in Q3FY26, broadly in line with expectations, driven by healthy volumes, though partially offset by muted net sales realisation (NSR) in India. The brokerage noted that combined Ebitda from European operations weakened, mainly due to lower earnings at the Netherlands unit, while UK operating losses remained flat quarter-on-quarter.
 
Looking ahead, Motilal expects Ebitda performance in Europe to improve over the coming quarters, supported by ongoing cost-restructuring initiatives, capacity ramp-up in the Netherlands, and lower fixed costs, which should collectively aid profitability.
 
While acknowledging near-term uncertainties stemming from price volatility, trade barriers such as carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), tariffs, and reduced import quotas, the brokerage remains constructive on the long-term outlook. On the back of a better volume and NSR outlook, Motilal has raised its FY26E earnings estimates—Ebitda by over 2 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) by over 3 per cent—and also inched up FY27E Ebitda by 2 per cent to reflect improving pricing and cost dynamics.  ALSO READ | LIC shares advance 5% after 'very strong results'; Q3 profit rises 17%

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target raised to ₹240 from ₹215

The brokerage said Tata Steel’s Ebitda marginally exceeded its estimate. According to analysts, key takeaways from the call are:
  • Expected coking coal consumption cost movement in Q4FY26 to be $15 per ton. 
  • Indian operations are expected to witness higher NSR to the tune of ₹2,3000/t (leading to improved spreads) while Netherlands NSR to be down EUR33/t in Q4, driven primarily by poor mix; UK to be up GBP5/t 
  • Cost takeout plan remains on track with cost savings of ₹8,600 crore achieved in 9MFY26 and ₹3,300 crore in Q3 (full-year guidance for cost optimisations stood at ₹11,500 crore, so the implied cost savings for Q4FY26 stands at ₹2,900 crore).
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buy in Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance on February 9, 2026.

Sundaram Finance, Senores trading near breakout points; check strategy

Asian stocks

Asia rallies as Japan shares surge to record peak post Takaichi's win

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'

Topics : Tata Steel Q3 results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance