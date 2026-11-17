Kaynes Technology's share price extended losses for the seocnd stright session as it fell over 3 per cent on Tuesday following a 13 per cent decline on Monday. Today’s fall came after global brokerage firm Jefferies reduced its target price by 19 per cent following the company's tepid Q2FY27 result

The company's counter at 01:03 PM was trading 2.72 per cent lower at ₹2,899 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.59 per cent at 25,439.15. In intraday trade, the stock fell 3.8 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹2,865 per share.

Kaynes Technology Q2 results

Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations.

Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jefferies noted that Kaynes Technology’s Q2FY27 performance ‘sharply’ missed its estimates, with revenue rising just 4 per cent year-on-year and operating margin declining 320 basis points to 13.2 per cent due to higher input costs. Net profit fell 62 per cent, hit by higher depreciation and interest costs and lower other income. Following the weak quarter, the brokerage has cut its FY27-29 earnings estimates and lowered its target price-to-earnings multiple by 10 per cent to 32 times. It now expects FY26-29 earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of 31 per cent, against its earlier estimate of around 40 per cent.

The brokerage noted that “Kaynes Tech is strategically transitioning its business mix towards core EMS from Smart Meters (major drag to receivables). Core EMS (75 per cent

of FY26 sales) grew by over 34 per cent y-o-y in Q2 to ₹7.9 billion. Smart Meters sales dipped by minus 80 per cent y-o-y to ₹0.5 billion in Q2; Receivables came down from ₹14 billion in Q1 to ₹10.9 billion in Q2. The company's target is to reduce receivables to ₹7.5bn, after which it can evaluate doing additional sales in Smart Meters.”

Despite concerns over working capital and rising debt, the brokerage has retained its 'Buy' rating, noting that much of the weakness is already reflected in the stock price. Shares have fallen 25 per cent year-to-date and are trading at around 40 times one-year forward earnings, nearly 40 per cent below their historical average valuation of 64 times. Working capital stood at 169 days, while gross debt rose to ₹1,800 crore as of the first half of FY27. The brokerage expects working capital to remain elevated in the near term before gradually improving in FY28 and FY29. However, sustained pressure on working capital, higher debt and delays in OSAT or PCB projects remain key risks to its investment thesis. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.