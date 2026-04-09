KEC International jumps 8% on ₹2,518-cr new orders; Axis expects flat Q4

KEC International share price: Shares of KEC International, an infrastructure EPC company, surged over 8 per cent to hit a high of ₹616.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company revealed that it has received multiple new orders worth ₹2,518 crore across various businesses.

On Thursday, April 9, the KEC International stock opened at ₹593.05, up 4.5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹567.6. Around 09:35 AM, the stock was trading at ₹590, up 3.95 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,924.45 levels, down by 72.90 points or 0.30 per cent.

The company's total market capitalisation jumped to ₹15,766 crore, up ₹656.18 crore from ₹15,109.51 crore on Wednesday. Its 52-week high was ₹947, and its 52-week low was ₹501.

According to an exchange filing, the RPG Group company has secured new orders of Rs. 2,518 crores across various businesses.

The company's civil business has secured its largest-ever Commercial Real Estate order from a leading real estate developer in Western India.

In the transportation business, it has secured an order in a joint venture (JV) in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

The company has secured multiple Transmission & Distribution (T&D) orders, including 400/132/66 kV transmission lines in Africa, additional transmission lines and substation projects in international markets, supply of towers in Europe and the Americas, and provision of hardware and poles in the Americas, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Its cables and conductors business has also received orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors, both in India and in international markets.

Brokerages on KEC International

In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , Axis Securities expects KEC International's revenue to remain flat, primarily due to lower T&D sales impacted by the ongoing conflict. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are likely to be affected by delays in executing high-margin T&D projects, leading to a year-on-year decline in margins. Consequently, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to be lower, with earnings per share (EPS) following a similar trend.

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, KEC International’s Q4FY26 revenue is expected to grow just 1 per cent to ₹6,941 crore from ₹6,872 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda is estimated to decline sharply by 32 per cent to ₹368 crore, bringing Ebitda margins down 254 bps to 5.3 per cent. PAT is likely to drop 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹131 crore, resulting in an EPS of ₹4.9, compared with ₹10.1 in Q4FY25.

Kranthi Bathini, director for equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said KEC International is well-positioned to benefit from the current boom in the power and EPC sectors, especially as capital expenditure is expected to rise in the coming quarters.

"While the broader market conditions remain a factor to watch, the stock is a strong candidate for accumulation. For investors with a long-term horizon, this is a favorable entry point to build a position in the company," he added.

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