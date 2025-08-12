Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Indegene
Last Price: 571
Target price: 680
Upside potential: 19 per cent
-- Indegene provides IT services and solutions tailored for the life sciences industry. They offer a range of services including digital transformation, omnichannel activation, enterprise clinical solutions, and technology platforms. Their focus is on leveraging digital technologies and data analytics to improve various aspects of the life sciences value chain, from drug discovery and clinical trials to commercialisation and patient engagement.
-- Deal-win momentum continues; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.
-- Healthy growth in core segments.
-- Indegene has a strong M&A pipeline. Focus is on entities with $2-5 crore revenue.
-- Unveils strategic initiatives in FY26, which should bear fruit in the medium term.
-- Revenue trajectory depends on industry + technology + execution.
-- We value the stock at a 28x on Jun’27E EPS, leading to a Fair Value of 680. (Disclaimer: Shrikant Chouhan is head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)