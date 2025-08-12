Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Deal-win momentum continues for Indegene; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.

stock market trading

Indegene provides IT services and solutions tailored for the life sciences industry. They offer a range of services including digital transformation, omnichannel activation, enterprise clinical solutions, and technology platforms.

Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indegene
 
Last Price: 571
  Target price: 680
  Upside potential: 19 per cent
 
-- Indegene provides IT services and solutions tailored for the life sciences industry. They offer a range of services including digital transformation, omnichannel activation, enterprise clinical solutions, and technology platforms. Their focus is on leveraging digital technologies and data analytics to improve various aspects of the life sciences value chain, from drug discovery and clinical trials to commercialisation and patient engagement.

Also Read

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Motilal Oswal bets on India's wind sector, recommends buying this stock

share market, stock market

SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?premium

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?premium

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Infy, Adani Ent, Cochin Ship among 5 oversold stocks; trading strategy herepremium

  -- Deal-win momentum continues; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.
  -- Healthy growth in core segments.
  -- Indegene has a strong M&A pipeline. Focus is on entities with $2-5 crore revenue.
 
  -- Unveils strategic initiatives in FY26, which should bear fruit in the medium term.
  -- Revenue trajectory depends on industry + technology + execution.
  -- We value the stock at a 28x on Jun’27E EPS, leading to a Fair Value of 680.  (Disclaimer: Shrikant Chouhan is head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

voltas

Voltas pins recovery hopes on festive demand after Q1 revenue slumppremium

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE raises norms for SME migration to main board to boost listing quality

markets, Sensex, nifty

Sensex, Nifty post best single-day rise in seven weeks on heavyweights

PSB

Bond windfall cushions NII strain for PSBs as margins shrink on rate cutspremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Indian Rupee gives up early gains to close flat; ends at 87.66/$

Topics : Share Market Today Market technicals Stock calls BSE Sensex Nifty50 Smallcap index Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE share market Share price Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon