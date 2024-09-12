Kross, Tolins Tyres IPO: check allotment status, GMP, other details here

IPO allotment today: The allotment of the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Kross and Tolins Tyres is scheduled to be finalised today. Both IPOs closed for public subscription yesterday, with Kross receiving 16.81 times subscription, and Tolins Tyres receiving 23.89 times by the final day of bidding. Meanwhile, the shares of these offerings continue to command a decent grey market premium ahead of their listing, which is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024.



ALSO READ: The allotment of the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Kross and Tolins Tyres is scheduled to be finalised today. Both IPOs closed for public subscription yesterday, with Kross receiving 16.81 times subscription, and Tolins Tyres receiving 23.89 times by the final day of bidding. Meanwhile, the shares of these offerings continue to command a decent grey market premium ahead of their listing, which is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024.ALSO READ: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

As per several sources tracking grey market activities, unlisted shares of Kross were trading at a premium of Rs 50, which translates to a GMP of 21 per cent at the upper end of the issue price of Rs 240.



On the other hand, Tolins Tyres' shares were trading at a premium of Rs 30 or 13.27 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 226. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The grey market trend suggests favourable market sentiment, and likely double-digit listing gains for both public issues.

Here's how the investors can check the allotment status for the initial public offerings of Kross, and Tolins Tyres:

Kross IPO allotment status

The shares of Kross are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.



Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Kross IPO allotment status online:

- Check Kross IPO Allotment Status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Kross IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

- Check Kross IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Tolins Tyres IPO allotment status

The shares of Tolins Tyres are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar for the issue.



Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Tolins Tyres IPO allotment status online:

- Check Tolins Tyres IPO Allotment Status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Tolins Tyres IPO Allotment Status on Cameo Corporate Services: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

- Check Tolins Tyres IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp