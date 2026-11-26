LCC Projects share price: Shares of LCC Projects hit the 10 per cent upper price band on Thursday on the back of a ₹728-crore contract win by the company's joint venture with Laxmi Civil Engineering Services from the office of the executive engineer water resources division of Jhalwar, Rajasthan.

The recently-listed stock hit the upper price band of ₹136.65, up 10 per cent from the last closing price of ₹124.25 apiece.

As of 1.40 PM, LCC Projects' stock had come off day's peak and was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹131.15. At the same time, Sensex was up 0.20 per cent at 84,105.

The civil construction company's stock listed on the Indian bourses on September 17. However, it remains 6.40 per cent below the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹146 and 40 per cent off the all-time high of ₹191.90.

LCC Projects contract details

LCC Projects said that its JV with Laxmi Civil Engineering Services has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the office of the executive engineer water resources division Aklera district Jhalawar (Rajasthan) for a contract valued at ₹728.51 crore (excluding GST).

The work involves the construction of dam and development of pressurised irrigation network to irrigate the command area under Manoharthana Major Irrigation Project, including survey, design, construction, testing, commissioning, operation & maintenance of the project.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company's share in the JV is 15 per cent.

LCC Projects Q2 results

The company in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY27) posted a revenue growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 885.7 crore as against 661.3 crore in the same period last year.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the said period stood at 77 crore, up 58 per cent YoY from 48.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The operating performance was strong, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 136.9 crore from 93.8 crore, up 46 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin came in at 15.5 per cent in Q2 FY27, up from 14.2 per cent a year ago.