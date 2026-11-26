Order win impact: Multibagger stock Welspun Corp rises 5%, up 180% YTD
Multibagger stock: Welspun Corp is one of the standout performers on Dalal Street this year. According to NSE data, the smallcap stock has zoomed 180 per cent in 2026 so far.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Welspun Corp share price today: Shares of Welspun Corp surged 6 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced that it had secured an export order.
The stock opened higher at ₹2,127 and extended its gains to touch an intraday high of ₹2,239 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Today's rally snapped Welspun Corp's five-session losing streak, during which the stock had declined nearly 7 per cent.
As of 1:40 PM, the stock was trading 5.6 per cent higher at ₹2,238, holding on to most of its intraday gains.
Welspun Corp up 180% Welspun Corp has been one of the standout performers on Dalal Street this year. According to NSE data, the smallcap stock has surged 180 per cent Y-T-D, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined nearly 1.2 per cent during the same period. Welspun Corp wins order
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According to an exchange filing, Welspun Corp has secured an export order for the supply of LSAW pipes. The order will be executed in the next fiscal year 2028.
Since its last announcement dated October 29, the company has globally secured additional orders cumulatively valued at approximately ₹2,264 crore. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Welspun Corp order book With these orders, the company said that it continues to maintain a strong consolidated global order book of approximately ₹50,000 crore, with execution scheduled across FY27, FY28 and FY29.
For the second quarter, Welspun Corp posted around a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹495.09 crore, on increased revenues, mainly from steel products. The company's total income stood at ₹4,698.55 crore during the July-September quarter.
Welspun Corp has a diversified portfolio spanning Line Pipes, Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Stainless Steel Bars, Pipes & Tubes, and TMT Rebars. The company also houses the water storage tank brand Sintex.
Welspun Corp stock: Technical view
Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Welspun Corp has corrected 22.5 per cent from its highs of ₹2,900 recorded on 29th September. Since 6th November, the stock has been hovering around its 20-day EMA, indicating a sideways bias. The correction from the highs appears to reflect healthy profit booking following a strong up move. The RSI has also flattened out, further reinforcing the sideways trend. The ₹2,110–2,100 zone is likely to act as immediate support, and a decisive breach below this zone could trigger a fresh leg of selling pressure.
On the upside, he said that the ₹2,320–2,330 zone is likely to act as immediate resistance, and a sustained move above this range could pave the way for a resumption of the uptrend.
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 1:57 PM IST