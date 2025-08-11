Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering shares zoom 13% after posting Q1 results; PAT up 79%

HBL Engineering shares zoomed 13.4 per cent on Monday after the company post Q1 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

HBL Engineering shares zoomed 13.4 per cent on Monday, August 11, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹678.9 per share on BSE. The buying interest on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results on Friday, after market hours and announced dividend.
At 9:37 AM, HBL Engineering share price was up 12.08 per cent at ₹670.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.1 per cent higher at 79,935.51.  

HBL Engineering Q1 results

In Q1, HBL Engineering reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹143.26 crore, as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 78.8 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹601.7 crore, as against ₹520.1 crore in the year-ago period. 
 

HBL Engineering dividend record date

The company fixed Friday, September 12, 2025, as the record date for the determination of shareholders' eligibility for e-voting and to receive dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The board, at its meeting held on May 24, 2025, recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each fully paid up (i.e. 100 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
That apart, HBL Engineering recently secured a significant contract valued at ₹132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday. 
The project consists of the implementation of the Kavach safety system across the Vijayawada–Ballarshah section. The contract covers the installation of Kavach over a 446-kilometre stretch, across 48 stations and 10 locomotives. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.
The company said that it also received a letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for upgrading Kavach from Version 3.2 to Version 4.0 along the Mudkhed (including)–Manmad (excluding) section. The ₹30.67 crore contract, inclusive of GST, covers 350 kilometres and is to be executed within 24 months. As per the latest disclosure, the company’s total accumulated order book now stands at ₹4,029.05 crore.
 
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

