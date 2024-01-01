Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Markets witness stock-specific action, benchmarks ended with wild swings

Railtel, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, and BHEL rose 2-6 per cent

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets witness stock-specific action on a day of wild swings

Stock-specific action was witnessed in markets on Monday, although the benchmark indices ended with wild swings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Railtel, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, and BHEL rose 2-6 per cent.

YES Bank gained 4.66 per cent after the private lender declared that it had received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in the security receipts portfolio after the NPA portfolio sale.

Shares of Vodafone Idea extended the Friday rally to 5.94 per cent. On Friday, the stock had gained over 20 per cent on the buzz that promoters are looking to inject equity into the beleaguered telecom company.

RailTel Corporation of India also rallied for the second straight day on the growing order book—the latest being a Rs 120.45 crore order from South Central Railway announced Thursday. The stock ended Monday's session with 4.35 per cent gains.

The state-owned BHEL rose almost 6 per cent in early trade and closed 2 per cent higher. The stock rose amidst reports that the company has secured the position of the top bidder for a substantial Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract. The contract involves the construction of a thermal power plant for NLC India in Talabira, Odisha.

Analysts said the focus was on locally driven stocks as the holiday season was on and foreign portfolio investors were largely absent.

"And major exchanges were shut. The volumes were less, and the focus was on local investor-driven stocks. From tomorrow, we will see activity resuming, and not much action will be seen on these five stocks. Institutional interest is limited in those stocks. Because institutional investors were not present, the volatility in other stocks was limited, and these stocks had more focus," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

FPIs were net sellers worth Rs 856 crore, according to provisional data from exchanges. Foreign investors were net buyers of Rs 1.7 trillion in 2023, helping the Nifty end up with gains of 20 percent.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Rupee trades narrowly on 2024's first day, settling at Rs 83.24 a dollar

Nifty ends with small gains on first day of 2024 amid profit booking

Stock of this consumer electronics firm has zoomed over 200% in 10 months

Foreign investments into Indian bonds reached six-year high in 2023

Vodafone Idea hits over 4-year high; zooms 39% in 2 days on heavy volumes


Topics : stock markets benchmark indices Railtel Corporation of India YES Bank Vodafone Idea Bhel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon