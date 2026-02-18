Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi forms working group to review ESG rating norms, enhance transparency

Sebi forms working group to review ESG rating norms, enhance transparency

Sebi has constituted a working group comprising issuers, investors, rating providers and legal experts to review the ESG rating framework and recommend policy measures

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a working group to review the regulatory framework governing ESG Rating Providers (ERPs). The panel comprises representatives of issuers, investors, rating users, rating providers and legal experts.
 
The group will undertake a comprehensive review of the existing framework and recommend measures to enhance transparency, reliability and investor confidence. It will also examine international regulatory developments in the ESG ratings space to assess scope for alignment. Sebi said the working group will submit its findings and policy recommendations to the regulator.
 

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Market news

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

