Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Meesho IPO listing brings windfall gain; shares debut with 46% premium

Meesho IPO listing brings windfall gain; shares debut with 46% premium

The listing closely mirrored activity in the grey market, where the company's shares were quoted around ₹154 each, indicating a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent over the issue price

Meesho share price

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meesho IPO listing today, Meesho share price: SoftBank-backed e-commerce player Meesho delivered solid gains for its investors with its D-Street debut on Wednesday, December 10, following the successful raising of ₹5,421.2 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
 
On the NSE, Meesho shares listed at ₹162.50 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹51.50, or 46.40 per cent over the issue price of ₹111 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at a slightly lower premium of ₹50.20, or 45.23 per cent above the issue price at ₹161.20 per share.
 
The listing outperfomed the estimates of grey market, where the company’s shares were quoted around ₹154 each, indicating a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking the unofficial market.
 

Meesho IPO details

Meesho’s maiden public offering comprised a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The IPO was priced in the band of ₹105–111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares, and was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.
 
The issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with the IPO subscribed 79.03 times. The final day saw strong momentum, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also participated actively, with their portions subscribed 38.16 times and 19.08 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Share price Meesho BSE NSE IPO listing time IPO GMP

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

