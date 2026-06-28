Mid, smallcap selling weighs on market breadth; easing oil prices may help
Profit booking in small-cap stocks and a revival in IPO activity kept market breadth weak in June, though easing oil prices may support a broader recovery
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
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Profit-taking in small-cap stocks kept market breadth weak for the second consecutive month after it touched a multi-year high in April. The advance-decline ratio (ADR), a key measure of market breadth, stood at 0.95 in June, marginally lower than 0.96 in May.
Topics : ADR Market small-cap stocks