Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Motherson tanks 6% as promoter sells 4.4% stake; to dilute holding further

SWS said it intends to further dilute its remaining stake in Motherson over a medium to long term duration as the latter's diversified business lines are not its core areas of focus and expertise

Motherson Sumi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Motherson Sumi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto component player Samvardhana Motherson International (Motherson) plunged 5.8 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 118 on BSE in Wednesday's trade after its promoter entity, Japan-based Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS), diluted its stake by 4.43 per cent in the company via a bulk deal today. 

With this, SWS and its arm HK Wiring Systems' joint stake in Motherson has been reduced to 9.89 per cent from 14.32 per cent earlier, it said in a filing. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SWS said it intends to further dilute its remaining stake in the company over a medium to long term duration as Motherson's currently diversified business lines are not core areas of focus and expertise for the Japan-based firm. 

However, SWS will not sell any more shares in Motherson for the next 9 months. 

Further, with the shareholding of SWS and HK Wiring now below 10 per cent in the company, which will be diluted further, SWS said its best for its representative to step down from the Board of Directors of Motherson. 

Thus, SWS nominee Norikatsu Ishida has resigned as a director from Motherson's board with effect from today March 6, 2024.

Due to the dilution of SWS' holdings below 10 per cent, the company will also ask Motherson to reclassify it as a public shareholder from a promoter entity, the latter said in a filing.  

At 2:24 pm, Motherson's stock had trimmed the day's losses and it was down around 3 per cent at Rs 121. In the last 6 months, the stock has moved up 22 per cent. 

Also Read

CMS Info Systems drops 7% after 43 mn shares change hands via block deal

JK Lakshmi, Motherson Sumi can rally up to 19%, recommends HDFC Securities

Stock of this company tanked 46% in 1 wk after promoter offloaded 10% stake

Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?

Red signal for green dilution

Adani Group in discussions to offer $1.2 billion more bonds by June

Will pharma stocks continue their dream rally in FY25?

Indiabulls Real Estate dips 13% on MIDC order to vacate land in Nashik

Gold hits new high; Jewellery related shares dip up to 5% on demand worries

Tata Chem soars 15% in 5 days, nears 52-wk high as Fitch revises outlook

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Samvardhana Motherson International Promoter stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon