Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

Motilal Owal believes NSDL is uniquely placed to capitalise on the financialisation trend, with demat penetration at only 15 per cent compared with over 60 per cent in the United States (US)

NSDL IPO

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on National Securities Depository (NSDL) with a ‘Neutral’ rating and a target price of ₹1,200, citing its strong position in India’s capital market ecosystem but noting that current valuations already factor in most positives.
 
At 10:30 AM, NSDL share price was trading 0.09 per cent higher at ₹1,299.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 82,622.65.
 
NSDL shares made their stock market debut on August 6, 2025. On BSE, the stock listed at ₹880 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹80 per share or 10 per cent above the issue price of ₹800 per share.  
 

Why did Motilal Oswal initiate coverage on NSDL? 

Strong positioning in capital markets

Motilal Owal believes NSDL is uniquely placed to capitalise on the financialisation trend, with demat penetration at only 15 per cent compared with over 60 per cent in the United States (US). With dominance in institutional and large corporate accounts, NSDL generated ₹157 revenue per active account in FY25, nearly 3x that of rival Central Depository Services (CDSL), driven by stable custody-linked income rather than just transaction volumes.

Also Read

dividend shares

Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

Equirus Sec initiates coverage on CDSL with 'Add'; cautious on NSDL

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Govt bond yields rise to five-month high ahead of large SDL supply

FIIs

Will GST reform, S&P Global upgrade bring FIIs back to Indian stock market?

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 13: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard

 
The depository also services more than 70 per cent of unlisted corporates mandated to dematerialise, creating sticky and recurring issuer revenues, the brokerage noted.

Retail growth and fintech partnerships

NSDL has increased retail investor engagement through partnerships with fintech brokers and wider digital onboarding in Tier-2/3 cities. This push helped its incremental market share in new demat accounts rise from 10 per cent in August 2024 to 17 per cent in August 2025. Overall demat market share, however, remains at 20 per cent, leaving headroom for further growth.  ALSO READ: Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Subsidiaries add diversification

Subsidiaries NDML (KYC Registration Agency, insurance repository) and NPBL (payments bank) contributed about 55 per cent of consolidated revenue in FY25. NDML delivered over 35 per cent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins, while NPBL, which handles nodal banking for UPI-based initial public offering (IPO) subscriptions, has turned profitable but remains in investment mode.

Financial outlook

The brokerage estimates revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 per cent/14 per cent/15 per cent respectively over FY25–28, with Ebitda margins improving from 53 per cent in FY25 to 58 per cent by FY28. NSDL’s higher pricing power in a duopoly market remains its key strength.
 
However, the stock is fairly valued, and all the positives are priced in at current levels, analysts noted. 

Risks and triggers

Downside risks include weaker equity market sentiment or tighter Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) intervention on fee structures, which may impact monetisation. Upside triggers could stem from stronger retail participation, a surge in IPOs, or regulatory changes allowing greater pricing flexibility.
 

More From This Section

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra zooms 52% in 7 mths; ICICI Sec sees further 24% upside; check why

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Urban Company lists at 57% premium

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Premier Explosives share zooms 11% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

Avantel share price in focus

Avantel shares advance 5% on ₹10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Delhivery, Aegis in focus as JPMorgan initiates coverage

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Topics : NSDL Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon