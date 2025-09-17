Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avantel shares advance 5% on ₹10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Avantel shares advance 5% on ₹10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Avantel shares rose 5 per cent after it received orders worth nearly ₹10 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd.

Avantel share price in focus

Avantel shares in focus

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Shares of Avantel rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company said it received orders worth nearly ₹10 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd
 
The aerospace and defence stock rose as much as 5.06 per cent during the day to ₹185.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.38 per cent higher at ₹179.4 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 7.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Avantel has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,676.71 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE: SENSEX UP 250 pts, NIFTY TOPS 25,300
 

Avantel bags orders from Garden Reach Shipbuilders 

Avantel said it has received a purchase order worth ₹9.92 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Garden Reach Shipbuilders Limited for the supply of Satcom products, according to an exchange filing. The order, which carries a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent, is domestic in nature and classified under manufacturing. Execution is scheduled between March 15 and June 15, 2026, the company said.
 
Earlier this month, Avantel announced that it received an amended purchase order worth ₹9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy. In June, Avantel secured two domestic orders worth a total of ₹24.73 crore. The first, valued at ₹13.67 crore, came from the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory, while the second, worth ₹11.06 crore, was awarded by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. 

Avantel's Q1 results 

Avantel's consolidated net profit slumped 56.23 per cent to ₹3.23 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2026 (FY26), compared with ₹7.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹51.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax stood at ₹5.30 crore, down 51.64% from ₹10.96 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Avantel is a technology-focused public company specialising in the design and manufacture of defence- and telecom-grade communication systems. It provides customised, network-centric wireless and satellite communication solutions—including MIL-standard products, digital microwave systems, signal-processing units, and embedded firmware/software.
 
The company supports domains such as defence platforms, aerospace, railway communication, and satellite-based services, leveraging its in-house research and development (R&D) infrastructure recognised by the Government of India.
 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

