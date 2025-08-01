Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio liquor stock rallies 6%, hits new high. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio liquor stock rallies 6%, hits new high. Do you own?

Radico Khaitan shares hit a new high, as they rallied 6% after the company reported strong earnings for the June quarter

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Radico Khaitan hit a new high of ₹2,883.30, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
The stock price of the liquor company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,790 it touched on June 4, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,186 at 10:15 AM.
 
Radico Khaitan is trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 8 per cent during the period.  
 
 

Radico Khaitan Q1 results 

Radico Khaitan's consolidated revenues witnessed 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to ₹1,506 crore, driven by 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes to 9.72 million cases. Prestige & Above (P&A) segment volumes witness strong performance, growing by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.84 million cases, while Regular & others (R&O) grew by 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.42 million cases.

Also Read

Niva Bupa

Smallcap insurance stock under ₹100 sinks 7% post Q1; check stock strategy

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy shares slip 4% on posting Q1 results; Is it buying opportunity?

Shanti Gold IPO listing

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

Hindustan Unilever

HUL gains 11% in two days of posting Q1 results; most brokerages hike TP

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 1: Coal India, Swiggy, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors

 
Growth was driven by a lower base of elections last year and also normalisation of state-specific issues. P&A revenues grew by 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹713.2 crore, and R&O grew by 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 349.9 crore. 
 
Aided by lower raw material costs such as Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and favourable premium mix in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment, led to a 200bps Y-o-Y improvement to 43 per cent.  
 
Favourable mix, strong revenues and strong gross profit led to a 230 bps improvement in Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to 15.4 per cent while Ebitda grew 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 232.2 crore. The performance and valuations are already factored into the price of the shares of the company, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Further, a change in the route-to-market in Andhra Pradesh also contributed to the regular volume growth. P&A net revenue growth was 42.8 per cent compared to Q1FY25. Non-IMFL revenue growth was 11.6 per cent.
 
Gross Margin during the quarter was 43.0 per cent compared to 41.0 per cent in Q1FY25 and 43.5 per cent in Q4FY25. Gross Margin improved on a Y-o-Y basis due to the ongoing premiumisation in the IMFL business, coupled with a relatively stable raw material scenario. The management is optimistic that the pricing scenario for ENA and grains will remain stable going forward during FY2026. 
 

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds 1% stake in Radico Khaitan

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent stake in Radico Khaitan at the end of the June 2025 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern, Agrawal held 1.4 million equity shares or 1.05 per cent in Radico Khaitan.
 
According to information available, Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holdings in other notable listed companies, including Hind Rectifiers, InfoBean Technologies, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.
 

More From This Section

Niva Bupa

Smallcap insurance stock under ₹100 sinks 7% post Q1; check stock strategy

pharma, tariff

Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in green, Nifty flat; FMCG, private bank stocks lead recovery

trading

TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

PNB Housing Finance shares tank 15%; here's why investors are dumping stock

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Radico Khaitan Markets Sensex Nifty Liquor firms MARKETS TODAY India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon