Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

Shanti Gold shares listed at ₹229.10 per share on the BSE, and ₹227.55 per share on the NSE, against the issue price of ₹199 per share

Shanti Gold IPO listing

| Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shanti Gold IPO listing, Shanti Gold share price today: Shares of gold jewellery manufacturer and supplier Shanti Gold International made a positive D-Street debut on Friday, August 1, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
Shanti Gold shares listed at ₹229.10 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹30.10 or approximately 15.13 per cent over the issue price of ₹199.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares debuted slightly lower at ₹227.55, reflecting a premium of ₹28.55 or around 14.35 per cent.
 
Shanti Gold IPO listing fell short of the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Shanti Gold were trading at ₹233 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹34 or 17.09 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Shanti Gold IPO details

The public offering of Shanti Gold comprised an entirely fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares worth ₹360.11 crore, without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹189–199 per share, and a lot size of 75 shares.

Also Read

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

Aditya Infotech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

GNG Electronics IPO listing

GNG Electronics shares list at 50% premium; should book profit or hold?

Shanti Gold IPO

NIIs drive demand for Shanti Gold IPO; subscription reaches 16x, GMP up 19%

share market stock market trading

Monarch Surveyors makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 68% premium

Laxmi India Finance IPO

Laxmi India Finance IPO opens today: GMP up 6%; should you subscribe?

 
Shanti Gold was opened for subscription from July 25–29, 2025. It received an overwhelming demand from the investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 81.17 times, riding on the back of the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 151.48 times. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times, and retail investors at 30.37 times.
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of the proposed Jaipur facility. The company will further use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. The company will deploy the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.  CHECK ADITYA INFOTECH IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

About Shanti Gold International

Shanti Gold International is a manufacturer of high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, in terms of installed production capacity, specializing in the design and production of all types of gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed pieces, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, to festive and daily-wear jewellery.
 

More From This Section

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows; PNB Housing slumps 10%, pharma stocks weak, HUL rallies 4%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

PNB Housing Finance shares tank 15%; here's why investors are dumping stock

initial public offerings, IPO

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Rupee steady at open after hitting fresh closing low amid fresh tariff

Hindustan Unilever

HUL gains 11% in two days of posting Q1 results; most brokerages hike TP

Topics : IPO listing time Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus IPO GMP Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon