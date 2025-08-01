Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

Shanti Gold IPO listing, Shanti Gold share price today: Shares of gold jewellery manufacturer and supplier Shanti Gold International made a positive D-Street debut on Friday, August 1, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
Shanti Gold shares listed at ₹229.10 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹30.10 or approximately 15.13 per cent over the issue price of ₹199.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares debuted slightly lower at ₹227.55, reflecting a premium of ₹28.55 or around 14.35 per cent.
Shanti Gold IPO listing fell short of the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Shanti Gold were trading at ₹233 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹34 or 17.09 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Shanti Gold IPO details
The public offering of Shanti Gold comprised an entirely fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares worth ₹360.11 crore, without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹189–199 per share, and a lot size of 75 shares.
Shanti Gold was opened for subscription from July 25–29, 2025. It received an overwhelming demand from the investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 81.17 times, riding on the back of the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 151.48 times. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times, and retail investors at 30.37 times.
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of the proposed Jaipur facility. The company will further use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. The company will deploy the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. CHECK ADITYA INFOTECH IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE
About Shanti Gold International
Shanti Gold International is a manufacturer of high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, in terms of installed production capacity, specializing in the design and production of all types of gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed pieces, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, to festive and daily-wear jewellery.