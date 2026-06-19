Multiple growth drivers could keep Polycab rally going despite valuations

The company has increased its market share by 12 percentage points over the past five years to about 31 per cent in the domestic organised cables and wires sector. In addition to a demand uptick from power, infrastructure and real estate, what has helped it rake in gains is a manufacturing scale that is twice that of peers, a robust portfolio of 10,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), and a vast network of dealers and distributors.

For Jefferies Research, Polycab remains a key conviction pick, led by consistent market share gains. The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹10,920 from ₹9,770 and considers the company a proxy play on the power sector given the expansion in infrastructure. Among the triggers is a strong order book under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and BharatNet (rural broadband) infrastructure projects. The order book from these two projects stands at ₹11,300 crore and is expected to add about ₹1,800-2,000 crore to revenue in FY27.

Given multiple growth drivers, Motilal Oswal Research expects revenue and operating profit to rise 22-23 per cent over FY26-28. Analysts led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh at the brokerage said, “Despite near-term challenges, demand remains strong, while ongoing capacity expansions position the company to capitalise on the upcycle and sustain growth.” The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹11,950.

The traction in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment is another trigger, as the company is expected to sustain break-even at the operating-profit level. The segment has now been profitable for five consecutive quarters, with segment margins coming in at 2.7 per cent compared with a loss of ₹38.9 crore in FY25. Within the FMEG space, solar was the growth driver as it registered 3.5-times growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and is now the largest and fastest-growing FMEG category. Recovery is also being led by premium fans, business-to-consumer (B2C) switchgears and switches.

Equirus Securities said the 8-10 per cent margin goal still looks aspirational, but FMEG has structurally shifted from being a drag to a compounding lever.

The key monitorables in FY27, according to Manoj Gori of Equirus Securities, are export recovery, margin gains in FMEG towards the guided range, and margin resilience in its core wires and cables business. With ₹6,000-8,000 crore of capital expenditure queued under the company's multi-year strategic roadmap, Project Spring, and scaling up of extra-high-voltage (EHV) cables, the runway remains long, the brokerage added. It does not see any execution challenges for the company.

Going ahead, Kotak Research expects the growth outperformance to continue with the scaling up of exports, operationalisation of the new EHV cable unit, and a higher focus on fast-growing segments such as data centres, electric vehicles and defence.